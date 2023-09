The Spurs later waived Melzer and Lee after acquiring veteran guard Jacque Vaughn, ending Lee’s NBA aspirations and beginning his journey toward coaching. Lee reunited with Melzer in Israel for a season, then played three more years in Europe before returning to the US to work on Wall Street and coach at his alma mater. An old connection from that summer in 2006 called nearly a decade later when the Atlanta Hawks hired an assistant from deep on Popovich’s bench named Mike Budenholzer. Budenholzer worked closely with Lee at the Spurs tryouts and they stayed in touch over email. Budenholzer hired Lee as a developmental assistant and he spent the next nine years by Budenholzer’s side, winning a championship in 2021 with the Bucks and nearly scoring multiple head coaching jobs before Milwaukee fired Budenholzer this summer. Now, he’s becoming the Celtics’ top assistant coach behind Joe Mazzulla entering a critical year for a Boston team disrupted most by coaching upheaval last season