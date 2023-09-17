The Spurs later waived Melzer and Lee after acquiring veteran guard Jacque Vaughn, ending Lee’s NBA aspirations and beginning his journey toward coaching. Lee reunited with Melzer in Israel for a season, then played three more years in Europe before returning to the US to work on Wall Street and coach at his alma mater. An old connection from that summer in 2006 called nearly a decade later when the Atlanta Hawks hired an assistant from deep on Popovich’s bench named Mike Budenholzer. Budenholzer worked closely with Lee at the Spurs tryouts and they stayed in touch over email. Budenholzer hired Lee as a developmental assistant and he spent the next nine years by Budenholzer’s side, winning a championship in 2021 with the Bucks and nearly scoring multiple head coaching jobs before Milwaukee fired Budenholzer this summer. Now, he’s becoming the Celtics’ top assistant coach behind Joe Mazzulla entering a critical year for a Boston team disrupted most by coaching upheaval last season.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
September 17, 2023 | 7:21 pm EDT Update
September 17, 2023 | 5:38 pm EDT Update
Luka Doncic on pace to become first $70 million player in NBA history
Doncic is on pace to become the first $70 million player in NBA history. The Mavericks guard is one of four players to make All-NBA first team four times before 25, joining Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan and Max Zaslofsky, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
If he earns All-NBA in 2023-24, Doncic would then become eligible to sign a five-year projected $318 million supermax extension. He is not allowed to sign the extension in 2024 because he will have only six years of service but he will have met the criteria (All-NBA in two of the immediately preceding three seasons) and will be able to sign an extension in 2025 that would kick in for the 2026-27 season. Note: If the salary cap increases 10% over the next three years, the Doncic extension would be $367.5 million. The last year of the contract would be $83.6 million.
Tatum has only six years of service, making him ineligible for a supermax extension this summer. However, because Tatum was named All-NBA in both 2022 and 2023, he has already met the criteria to sign a supermax in 2024 (two of the immediately preceding three seasons) even if he does not play a game this season.
One curveball to the game requirement rule is that if a player plays less than 20 minutes, the game does not count toward the criteria. However, if during the regular season, a player plays less than 20 minutes but at least 15 minutes in two games, those games count (this is to avoid players making a token appearance to hit a games played requirement, like Jrue Holiday did in the season finale in 2021-22)
If Fox meets the supermax criteria, he would then become eligible to sign a four-year, $245 million extension in the 2024 offseason. Because he would have earned All-NBA in back-to-back seasons, Fox would also become eligible to sign a five-year supermax extension in the 2025 offseason. He is also eligible up until Oct. 23 to sign a two-year, $97 million extension that would start in 2026-27.