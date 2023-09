Naveen Ganglani: Atlanta Hawks big Onyeka Okongwu is “open” to joining the 🇵🇭/Gilas national team as a naturalized player, per sources. Okongwu grew up around a strong Filipino community in Chino Hills, California. He also trained with PBA star Alex Cabagnot & Fil-Am Nation. The Nigerian team is also interested to naturalize him but given their recent issues the PH has a leg up. As of the moment, Okongwu is focused on getting a big second contract in the NBA. He is extension-eligible up to the day before NBA opening day (10/24) for 5 years, $207M. He can be a restricted free agent next year. Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 64% FG, & 78% FT last NBA season.