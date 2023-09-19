Of the 15 teams with Bally’s contracts — the Pelicans, Pistons, Magic, Timberwolves, Cavaliers, Thunder, Clippers, Hawks, Hornets, Pacers, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Spurs, Heat and Bucks — most are not scheduled to receive payments until Oct. 1 or Nov. 1. According to sources, the NBA has assured teams that, in the event of any non-payments from Diamonds, all games will be streamed through the NBA App. However, teams will have to swiftly find an over-the-air partner to broadcast games on linear TV, something the Jazz and Suns have already accomplished.
September 19, 2023 | 4:32 pm EDT Update
Onyeka Ogongwu interested in playing for the Philippines national team
Naveen Ganglani: Atlanta Hawks big Onyeka Okongwu is “open” to joining the 🇵🇭/Gilas national team as a naturalized player, per sources. Okongwu grew up around a strong Filipino community in Chino Hills, California. He also trained with PBA star Alex Cabagnot & Fil-Am Nation. The Nigerian team is also interested to naturalize him but given their recent issues the PH has a leg up. As of the moment, Okongwu is focused on getting a big second contract in the NBA. He is extension-eligible up to the day before NBA opening day (10/24) for 5 years, $207M. He can be a restricted free agent next year. Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 64% FG, & 78% FT last NBA season.
Between serving as honorary mic man and his on-field Auburn-Made recognition, Walker Kessler reflected Saturday on his season on the Plains and how it prepared him for NBA stardom. “It’s so good to be home,” Kessler said. “The Auburn fanbase is second to none. It’s unbelievable.”
After his standout rookie season, Kessler earned an invitation to play for the 2023 USA Men’s National Team this summer in the FIBA World Cup. “It was unbelievable,” Kessler said of the tournament in the Philippines. “Wearing the U.S. flag, I had so much pride. It was like a dream. Representing your country and the people back home, it was a lot of fun.”
Adam Zagoria: The Nets announced training camp Oct. 3-8 split between Brooklyn and UNLV. Oct. 7-8 will be in Vegas ahead of the 1st preseason game
In a recent episode on Showtime Basketball’s “KG Certified” with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce discussed his workouts with Jayson Tatum, in which Pierce had high praise for the 25-year-old. “To watch him and see him do the things that’s making him great, it’s an honor,” Pierce said. ”He’s one of the top five players in the league, so it’s an honor just to be there and see him go through his journey.”
“I’m there, really, just for support and to see his growth,” said Pierce. “He’s already at the top of the food chain, so I’m just part of being a support system.”
Mateo Mayorga: President of the Cleveland Cavaliers Koby Altman doing the walk and turn test before his arrest in Cuyahoga County for driving under the influence of alcohol. A personal appearance is required in court.