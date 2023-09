But the 34-year-old DeRozan insists he’ll let them fly more next season. “Next year it’ll be more frequent 3s from me without a doubt,” DeRozan said. “Just because I’ve always had this vision in my career as I got older, I want to be able to just continue to expand my game. And that’s a main priority and a point of focus for me to just capitalize on as I get older.” After the Bulls failed to make the playoffs, DeRozan acknowledged the need for changes. “You’ve definitely got to fix something, tweak something,” he said. “To what extent, I’m not sure. That’s why I would never work in the front office. But I think, for the most part, it’s just figuring out what dynamics, the fit, whatever it is that we need to take that next step.”