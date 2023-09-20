Clutch Points: Trae Young has announced that he is officially a co-owner of a Major League Pickleball team called the Atlanta Bouncers 🥒❄ (via @TheTraeYoung) pic.twitter.com/nEqcIWVXB5
September 20, 2023 | 3:22 pm EDT Update
Jeanie Buss: You can argue Anthony Davis was the best player in the NBA last season when he was playing
The Athletic: “There’s an argument to be made that he [Anthony Davis] was the best player in the NBA when he was playing.” Do you agree? Jeanie Buss joined the latest The Athletic NBA Show to discuss more on the Los Angeles Lakers.
DeMar DeRozan on having to shoot more threes: I don't have to do anything, only 38 people all-time have more points than me
DeMar DeRozan offered a blunt assessment and behind-the-scenes peek into his mindset when asked about his relative lack of 3-point shooting at his season-ending interview in April. His response might make some Chicago Bulls fans cringe. Still, it was a significant counterargument that speaks to the challenge of converting DeRozan into a consistent long-distance shooter. When you’ve lasted 14 NBA seasons, six of which you were named an All-Star performer, it’s understandable to view your game as satisfactory. “I don’t have to do nothing,” DeRozan said. “Thirty-(eight) people scored more points than me in NBA history.”
He continued, somewhat soothing any concern and consternation his initial statement might have caused. “I’m not sitting up here saying I don’t need to shoot 3s,” he added. “But with that, I don’t make it feel like I’ve got to go out every single night and shoot 10 3s. I don’t feel that way. I still try to stay within the confines of being great at what I’m great at. When it’s 3s there, I take them. It’s not like I don’t take them.”
But the 34-year-old DeRozan insists he’ll let them fly more next season. “Next year it’ll be more frequent 3s from me without a doubt,” DeRozan said. “Just because I’ve always had this vision in my career as I got older, I want to be able to just continue to expand my game. And that’s a main priority and a point of focus for me to just capitalize on as I get older.” After the Bulls failed to make the playoffs, DeRozan acknowledged the need for changes. “You’ve definitely got to fix something, tweak something,” he said. “To what extent, I’m not sure. That’s why I would never work in the front office. But I think, for the most part, it’s just figuring out what dynamics, the fit, whatever it is that we need to take that next step.”
Aleksej Pokusevski suffers ankle sprain, out at least six weeks
Rylan Stiles: Per Thunder PR: Aleksej Pokusevski sustained a right ankle sprain during an offseason workout in Oklahoman City yesterday. He will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks to determine his return to play. pic.twitter.com/jQep2frLsD
Michael Scotto: The Houston Rockets re-signed Boban Marjanović to a partially guaranteed one-year, $2.89 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Boban got $1.3 million guaranteed.
Omari Sanfoka II: Jaden Ivey on Cade Cunningham next season: “I think a lot of people are going to be shocked.” pic.twitter.com/4zF3SDAX3r