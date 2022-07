You wonder, seeing how the Nets are, suddenly, in rebuild mode, and how the Lakers have failed to launch the last two seasons, if there’s an endpoint to this era of player empowerment – if team governors are going to exact major concessions in the next collective bargaining agreement negotiations with players. If teams are just tired of acquiescing. “Not really,” a very high-ranking team exec said Thursday. “The pressure to win is great, so you will do all you can to win.”