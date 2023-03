Landry has referenced the need for accountability. Is every player on the table when it comes to potential change, including Trae Young? Antony Ressler: Landry and Kyle are trying to create strongly what it means to be a Hawk. What development first really means. What building a culture really means, and make sure we have a roster that can accommodate those priorities. We’re not there yet in terms of decision-making. You’re just not prepared to say what that looks like right now? Antony Ressler: Absolutely not. To be fair, some will read this and say the owner didn’t close the door to trading Trae Young. Antony Ressler: There should be clarity. I don’t open the door or close the door to any personnel. Landry is the GM and Kyle is the assistant GM. They get a lot more input and should be better decision-makers than me.