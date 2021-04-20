USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Arena where Thunder play home games to undergo name change from Chesapeake Energy Arena

There will be a new name on the building where the Oklahoma City Thunder plays its home games, but it’s not clear what that name will be or when the change will take place. Chesapeake Energy Arena will be renamed after Chesapeake Energy Corp. terminated its naming rights, effective immediately, the team announced Tuesday. Chesapeake, which recently emerged from bankruptcy, had a 12-year agreement worth $34 million for the naming rights beginning in 2011.

That agreement, along with various others between Chesapeake Energy and the team's ownership group, were voided as part of the energy company's bankruptcy process. A timeline for finding a new naming rights partner was not immediately provided by the Thunder. The building, which is owned by Oklahoma City and was opened in 2002, will continue to be called Chesapeake Energy Arena in the interim.
“As we move toward a transition to a new naming rights partner for our arena, we would like to recognize our extraordinary history with Chesapeake Energy,” Thunder chairman Clay Bennett said in a statement. “For a decade, the arena has proudly bore its name and we thank Chesapeake, one of our founding partners, for its loyal support and partnership."
MAPS 4 could direct $120 million to $135 million toward upgrades and expansion of Chesapeake Energy Arena and improvements of the city-owned Oklahoma City Thunder practice facility. Keeping the city's arena competitive among NBA teams and on the concert circuit was the focus of one of four MAPS 4 presentations reviewed by the city council Tuesday.
Many of the ideas for MAPS 4 investments are geared toward enhancing amenities for basketball fans, such as wider concourses and new eating and drinking options, expanding the building's footprint by 70,000 square feet. Locker rooms would get a makeover, in part to accommodate the increasing number of women being hired in roles, including NBA coaches. A new scoreboard and larger video screens offering higher definition and greater clarity would replace current technology; seats and elevators would be replaced.

From the opening tip this season, McCollum put up MVP-level numbers — 26.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, with a true-shooting percentage of 62%. For 13 games, McCollum delivered Game 7 production as a matter of course. Then, on January 16, he drove left with Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela in pursuit, then twisted right for a scoop off the glass. Upon landing, Capela’s foot landed on McCollum’s, sending McCollum to the inactive list with a hairline fracture.
“More 3s, less midrange,” McCollum says. “I can still get to my ‘middies,’ but also try to get to the free throw line a little bit more. But a big thing is to be more efficient around the rim. Shoot the middies when I have to, tighten up the floater, but really get high-value 3s up. Since I can shoot over 40 [percent], I should be shooting 10 threes a game. And if I can get four catches, shoot six off the dribble, I can hit it. So we just tried to break down my shot profile to make sure that I’m taking the most efficient approach possible while staying within my game.” As of April 15, McCollum is averaging a career-high 9.8 attempts per game.
McCollum’s pride in the affiliation is derived not just as a triumph of the 5-foot-2 freshman in high school who went unrecruited, but from a belief that the specific demands of his time at Lehigh equipped him with the balance to excel in the NBA, as it did for Lillard. “You get a lot of stuff that you can’t be taught,” he says. “The grind and hunger of a mid-major athlete is just different. Ice baths in trash cans. You go to a blue-chip school, you blend in, just kind of float through the season, do your six months and go to the league. At a mid-major, you have to learn to lead, to empower guys who may not have confidence in themselves. You have to carry the responsibility of the team — and literally the entire program. The NCAA tournament is on your shoulders. If you don’t do it, it’s not happening.”
