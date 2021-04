McCollum’s pride in the affiliation is derived not just as a triumph of the 5-foot-2 freshman in high school who went unrecruited, but from a belief that the specific demands of his time at Lehigh equipped him with the balance to excel in the NBA, as it did for Lillard. “You get a lot of stuff that you can’t be taught,” he says. “The grind and hunger of a mid-major athlete is just different. Ice baths in trash cans. You go to a blue-chip school, you blend in, just kind of float through the season, do your six months and go to the league. At a mid-major, you have to learn to lead, to empower guys who may not have confidence in themselves. You have to carry the responsibility of the team — and literally the entire program. The NCAA tournament is on your shoulders. If you don’t do it, it’s not happening.”