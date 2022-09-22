NBA rumors: Ben Simmons on if he regrets passing up dunk in playoffs: No, because I wouldn't be here

Ben Simmons on if he wishes if he’d gone up to dunk that ball over Trae Young against the Hawks in the playoffs: No, because I wouldn’t be here. I don’t think you just say ‘yeah, I wish I went up and dunked the ball.’ Like that was the because that was the whole game. Like, come on. No, I think if I didn’t go through what I’ve gone through the last year or year and a half done, I wouldn’t be where I’m at now. And I think I needed to go through all that and have those experiences to be where I’m at.

