Ben Simmons on if he wishes if he’d gone up to dunk that ball over Trae Young against the Hawks in the playoffs: No, because I wouldn’t be here. I don’t think you just say ‘yeah, I wish I went up and dunked the ball.’ Like that was the because that was the whole game. Like, come on. No, I think if I didn’t go through what I’ve gone through the last year or year and a half done, I wouldn’t be where I’m at now. And I think I needed to go through all that and have those experiences to be where I’m at.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
September 22, 2022 | 10:55 pm EDT Update
Celtics officially suspend Ime Udoka for entire season
Jared Weiss: The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies. A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.
Decision on Ime Udoka future with Celtics will be 'made at a later date'
Tom Westerholm: The Celtics just announced the suspension, saying that a “decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date” so if you were waiting up for clarity, you can go to bed early.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Celtics have made assistant coach Joe Mazzulla the interim head coach, sources tell ESPN.
Bobby Manning: Joe Mazzulla: 34-years-old Celtics asst. since ’19 Division II Fairmont State head coach 2017-19 2016-17 Red Claws assistant One of the youngest #NBA head coaches of all time is taking over a team with title aspirations and will need to a be a voice through this difficult time
Andrew Greif: Paul George said that John Wall has looked “amazing” during off-season workouts and believes he’ll give them something the Clippers have lacked — a speedy, dynamic transition threat. “He’s shooting it the best I’ve ever seen it.”
Law Murray: Paul George says that the players have a group chat with Steve Ballmer… PG praises Ballmer for being a positive leader of the team pic.twitter.com/FDO4Y1bFUp