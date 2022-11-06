NBA rumors: Ben Simmons on passing up dunk attempt vs. Trae Young: I'm not the reason we didn't win

5 mins ago via Konrad Marshall @ Sydney Morning Herald

Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 6, 2022 | 12:15 pm EST Update
After a record-setting night for the Celtics offense, Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser went back and forth over a most important matter: Hauser’s 3-point celebrations. Though Hauser said he’s not big on them most of the time, he apparently broke character once on Saturday night. After one of his four first-half 3-point makes, he cracked up Tatum with an over-the-top reaction. Following a quick postgame lift, Tatum asked Hauser to repeat what he had said after the shot. “I said, ‘Boom, motherf—-r,’” Hauser replied.
52 mins ago via Jay King @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

, ,

Mazzulla had a simple explanation for what Hauser has done to receive more minutes over the past couple of games. “Shoot 3s,” Mazzulla said. The coach stopped there for a second before eventually expanding on his reasoning. “No, listen, he just plays the right way,” Mazzulla said. “He plays the right way, he knows how to play off the other guys, he can read defenses, he puts a lot of pressure on the defense. So it really helps our spacing. And he’s continuing to work at getting better at his defense.”
52 mins ago via Jay King @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home