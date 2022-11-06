After a record-setting night for the Celtics offense, Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser went back and forth over a most important matter: Hauser’s 3-point celebrations. Though Hauser said he’s not big on them most of the time, he apparently broke character once on Saturday night. After one of his four first-half 3-point makes, he cracked up Tatum with an over-the-top reaction. Following a quick postgame lift, Tatum asked Hauser to repeat what he had said after the shot. “I said, ‘Boom, motherf—-r,’” Hauser replied
.