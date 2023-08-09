Shams Charania: 13-year NBA veteran Beno Udrih – a two-time champion with the Spurs – is becoming the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Wisconsin Herd G League team, sources say. Udrih has spent time as a G League assistant coach, Pelicans assistant and pro scout for Hawks last season.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 10, 2023 | 1:04 am EDT Update
Gilbert Arenas believes Trae Young is treated differently than Luka Doncic
NBA Central: Gilbert Arenas: “You know what’s crazy about that New York series? If that was any other player–if Luka did that to NY Knicks–they would be a God” Trae Young: “I know” (h/t @NBA_NewYork ) pic.twitter.com/h4QA0kqIcB
Evan Fournier suffers ankle injury
As he continues to wait for a trade from the New York Knicks, veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier sat out during France’s 90-72 win over Lithuania on Wednesday with a sprained ankle, per The French Basketball Federation. Fournier would sustain the injury during the team’s win over Venezuela on Aug. 7., a matchup in which he finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
LeBron James' youngest son Bryce to play for Notre Dame High School
LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, has just made a big move. James, who played his first two years in high school at Sierra Canyon, is taking his talents to Notre Dame High School, as reported by Tarek Fattal of SBLive Sports Wednesday night. This is not the first time Bryce to transferred to a new high school. He played the first two of his high school years with Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles before transferring to Campbell Hall in Studio City last May. However, his tenure at Campbell Hall lasted just months, as he just enrolled at the Sherman Oaks-based high school. Bryce’s latest transfer has also been confirmed by both Campbell Hall and Notre Dame, per Fattal.
Clutch Points: LeBron James reacts to his son Bryce transferring from Sierra Canyon to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks on his IG story 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/JQ7ue1PWMD
The LA Lakers basketball star, who boasts over 200 million followers on Instagram and Twitter/X combined, is a minority shareholder in FSG. Liverpool strengthening ties with one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet has opened doors as they target new markets. “Any time you can bring two iconic sporting names together, Liverpool and LeBron, that’s going to be a winning combination,” Hogan says. “Certainly, we’ve seen that with the interest level in the most recent collaboration. There’s a benefit to both of us – those folks who may not be Liverpool supporters but might be fans of LeBron, and vice versa.”
Clutch Points: James Harden pulled up to Shanghai, China and fans showed up in FULL FORCE to greet him 😳 (via tpizzzle/IG) pic.twitter.com/q1OVLXoGOs
Clutch Points: “I don’t know your names no more.” Jimmy Butler is all smiles with his 95 rating on NBA 2K24 🔥 (via @JimmyButler /IG) pic.twitter.com/f9y0CbteT6