The Trail Blazers, league sources say, continue to intimate that they are prepared to package Anfernee Simons with the No. 3 overall pick in a trade to acquire win-now talent to place alongside star guard Damian Lillard. Teams interested in trading for Lillard, meanwhile, continue to root for Portland’s inability to find a suitable win-now trade in the hope that it finally prompts Lillard to seek his exit from the Pacific Northwest.
Nets to factor into Bradley Beal sweepstakes?
In our latest #thisweek UNCUT podcast recorded and distributed Thursday, Turner Sports’ Chris Haynes mentioned Brooklyn as a team that could factor into the Bradley Beal Trade Sweepstakes. It was the first mention of the Nets that I’ve heard anywhere.
Pistons interested in Cam Johnson
League sources say Cam Johnson is prominent (and rising) on Detroit’s list of free agent targets. Brooklyn’s restricted free agent swingman naturally has a huge new fan in Motown after the Pistons’ hiring of Monty Williams as coach — Johnson’s former coach in Phoenix. … The Nets, though, are quietly expressing confidence that they have all but convinced Johnson to re-sign … or that they will match any external offer they need to match to keep him.
Spurs hopeful Victor Wembanyama will participate in Summer League to a degree
The Spurs are hopeful, I’m told, that Victor Wembanyama will indeed be a participant to some degree in summer league play in Las Vegas. Wembanyama’s French League season finally ended Thursday when the MVP and his Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 team were swept, 3-0, in the championship series by a Monaco team filled with former NBAers. The Spurs will draft Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick next Thursday and are scheduled to play in Sacramento’s California Classic summer league July 3-5 before proceeding to Las Vegas. Wembanyama’s precise availability for summer league play is TBD.
I can’t rule out a KAT trade completely at this point. But they could start the season with him on the roster and, if they don’t see the team come together as they believe it can, they could pivot by the February trade deadline, either by moving Towns or making another move. Covering this league for as long as I have, I’ve learned to never say never. That approach applies to a KAT trade this summer. But all the rhetoric to this point has tilted toward running it back.
But in conversations with people connected to the Wolves and around the league, I have not heard any real connection between the Trail Blazers and Timberwolves for that third pick. … Tim Connelly and Chris Finch are both on record saying they believe in their starting five and want to see it get a chance to play together next season. Trades are hard to pull off in the NBA, so most do not happen. If the Blazers do make No. 3 available and Henderson is there, they will have several strong offers coming their way. Right now, I’d be surprised if a KAT-Scoot swap is what transpires.
No relationship between Zion Williamson and Pelicans, limited relationship between him and teammates
Brian Windhorst: The Zion Williamson thing is there. At the very least, it is very clear that the Pelicans’ thought on Zion Williamson’s future with the team is evolving. That’s putting it mildly. There is no relationship between Zion and the organization. And minimal relationship between Zion and his teammates, from what I understand.
Brian Windhorst: It’s surprising to me how out there it is in the league that the Pelicans are discussing Zion business. I want to be very careful about the word ‘offer’ because that word is a dangerous word. I’m not sure the Pelicans have ‘offered’ Zion to anybody, but every day that passes over the past five or six days, I hear different discussions the Pelicans have had that implies they are going to make Zion available. Him or Brandon Ingram. I wouldn’t rule out anything I guess, but the events of the last six months with Zion are what they are