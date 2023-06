But in conversations with people connected to the Wolves and around the league, I have not heard any real connection between the Trail Blazers and Timberwolves for that third pick. … Tim Connelly and Chris Finch are both on record saying they believe in their starting five and want to see it get a chance to play together next season. Trades are hard to pull off in the NBA, so most do not happen. If the Blazers do make No. 3 available and Henderson is there, they will have several strong offers coming their way. Right now, I’d be surprised if a KAT-Scoot swap is what transpires