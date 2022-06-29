NBA rumors: Blazers keeping Jusuf Nurkic?

35 mins ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Starting center Jusuf Nurkic appears destined to be a part of the Blazers’ future, with a belief among league personnel he will sign a four-year deal worth roughly $17 million in average annual value.

, Top Rumors

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 29, 2022 | 9:11 am EDT Update
35 mins ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

Victor Oladipo done in Miami?

Early indications are Tyler Herro’s extension with Miami will settle around $25 million in average annual value. Victor Oladipo is not expected to return to the Heat and is said to have interest from Washington, Denver and Detroit, in the salary range of the taxpayer MLE.
35 mins ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

Home