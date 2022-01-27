All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic available? shares share tweet pin sms send email 5 hours ago – via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report Bogdan Bogdanovic’s name has appeared in conversations with several rival teams as well, sources said. All three have been involved in Atlanta’s negotiations to acquire Ben Simmons. Trade, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Trade, Ben Simmons, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers shares share tweet pin sms send email