NBA rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic available?

5 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Bogdan Bogdanovic’s name has appeared in conversations with several rival teams as well, sources said. All three have been involved in Atlanta’s negotiations to acquire Ben Simmons.

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 27, 2022 | 6:16 pm EST Update
Birmingham could be primed for a new BBL team – with Hakeem Olajuwon as its figurehead. MVP can reveal that a consortium of investors is set to draft a proposal for the first British Basketball League franchise in the city in over a decade, with the former Houston Rockets superstar among the central players involved. The Olympic gold medallist, who now lives primarily in Brum, is already involved with the existing City of Birmingham Rockets club.
3 mins ago via MVP 24/7

, , Uncategorized

, ,

January 27, 2022 | 6:07 pm EST Update
Home