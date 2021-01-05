USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic discusses failed sign-and-trade to Milwaukee

7 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic
There was a league investigation that couldn’t have come at a worse time (and ultimately cost the Bucks a second-round pick). There were Bucks officials fuming privately at the notion that they’d been double-crossed during the confusing affair, with Bogdanovic’s camp insisting all along that he had never agreed to join the Bucks. And then there was Bogdanovic himself, staring at his phone inside his Belgrade apartment on the day the chaos began and feeling both incensed and bewildered by it all. “When the news (of the alleged Bucks-Kings deal) came out, we were like, ‘What the f*ck?’” Bogdanovic said during a half-hour phone conversation with The Athletic last week. “I didn’t know what was going on. I wasn’t sure. I wasn’t sure what was going on.”

January 5, 2021 | 6:38 pm EST Update
Temple’s approach, and advice to his teammates, is to focus on the granular. “You can’t tell a grown man what to do, obviously. But, for example, getting on the bus, me and Denzel (Valentine) were getting on the bus, and I was like ‘Let me get some of this hand sanitizer while I’m walking into the bus.’ Denzel was like, ‘You right, let me get some too,'” Temple said. “Just doing things like that, going and washing your hands before shootaround, which everybody should be doing anyway. After shootaround, eat your food, things like that that you just do to make sure, to show people because it’s just a new world out here. And be conscious about the things that you’re doing to try to prevent the spread of the virus.”
1 hour ago via Rob Schaefer @ NBC Sports

January 5, 2021 | 6:03 pm EST Update
