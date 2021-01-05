There was a league investigation that couldn’t have come at a worse time (and ultimately cost the Bucks a second-round pick). There were Bucks officials fuming privately at the notion that they’d been double-crossed during the confusing affair, with Bogdanovic’s camp insisting all along that he had never agreed to join the Bucks. And then there was Bogdanovic himself, staring at his phone inside his Belgrade apartment on the day the chaos began and feeling both incensed and bewildered by it all. “When the news (of the alleged Bucks-Kings deal) came out, we were like, ‘What the f*ck?’” Bogdanovic said during a half-hour phone conversation with The Athletic last week. “I didn’t know what was going on. I wasn’t sure. I wasn’t sure what was going on.”
