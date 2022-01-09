Sarah K. Spencer: Bogdan Bogdanovic: “We are playing bad right now. We cannot say we are a good team right now, because we are not. Simple as that.” Says the Hawks have to look in the mirror.
January 9, 2022 | 9:38 pm EST Update
Rui Hachimura on long absence: It's personal stuff
Chase Hughes: Rui Hachimura on his long absence: “It’s personal stuff. I don’t want to talk about it.” He was asked a series of follow-ups and wouldn’t go into detail. Said he needed time off and alluded to not having a true break from basketball in a long time.
Anthony Slater: Here is that Klay Thompson in traffic dunk in his first half back, the best sign of how his legs feel (Via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/HLUOsSI0Y1
Malika Andrews: The roar for Klay Thompson during starting line up introductions is so loud that you can barely hear his name being announced. pic.twitter.com/clYZKvblIV
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis warming up with a bulky brace on his left knee. He sprained the MCL in his left knee just more than three weeks ago in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/BD8rj4UclB
Vivek Jacob: Asked JV about Fred VanVleet playing at an all-star level: “Man, he took Kyle Lowry’s spot now.” pic.twitter.com/OA4BdOHf0V
January 9, 2022 | 8:14 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Utah Jazz are no longer planning to sign James Ennis on a 10-day contract and continue to scour the marketplace for a free agent wing player, sources tell ESPN.
January 9, 2022 | 7:35 pm EST Update
Klay Thompson to start tonight
