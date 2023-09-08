NBA rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic leads Serbia to World Cup final

2 days ago via EuroHoops.net
Playing inspired basketball for 40 minutes of action, Serbia is back in the FIBA World Cup final. Despite missing NBA champion Nikola Jokic and starting point guard Vasilje Micic, the Serbs beat ambitious Canada 95-86 with Bogdan Bogdanovic scoring 23 points and Ognen Dobric proving to be the x-factor with 16. Nikola Milutinov dominated the paint with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Marko Guduric added 12 points, and Aleksa Avramovic scored 10 and had some key defensive plays.

September 10, 2023 | 2:18 pm EDT Update

Blazers add George Conditt to training camp roster

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C George Conditt has agreed on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, agent Pedro Power tells ESPN. Conditt played for Iowa State and had a good showing for Puerto Rico in World Cup. Another big for Blazers’ camp and new Rip City Remix G League affiliate.
2 hours ago via wojespn

Franz Wagner on winning World Cup with his brother Moritz: It's so surreal, it doesn't make sense

2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

“It’s been a long wait”, Dennis Schroder admitted after winning the final and being named FIBA World Cup MVP. “I have been here for 10 years and to be here now, after last year’s bronze medal. It’s an unbelievable group. Coach did a great job of bringing us together, the best to be successful, being 8-0. In a group where we had big-time teams getting to the next stage playing Georgia and Slovenia, it was unbelievable and stayed perfect until the end. That’s a blessing. The people in the locker rooms, my family, my kids, my wife”.
2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

Asked iif Dirk Nowitzki was his idol growing up, Schroder was totally sincere: “I would lie if I say growing up I was looking up to him. I was watching players like Mike Conley, Tony Parker and Chris Paul. But when I went to the NBA and had a workout in Dallas, he met me and said to me “Take my number, text me, call me”. Since then we have had a great relationship, nothing but love for him”.
2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

September 10, 2023 | 12:52 pm EDT Update
