USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic out at least four weeks?

3 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
“The injury itself on video looks concerning for a left knee injury to a ligament injury for the ACL or MCL,” said Dr. Deepak Chona, founder of SportsMedAnalytics. “It’s listed as a right knee injury, though. With that MRI report, usually if it was an ACL injury, they would have listed that right away. What it sounds like is an injury to the MCL or another ligament in that knee, like the LCL. In either case, you would treat it most likely the same with being in a brace for a week or two to protect it and then gradually bring it back to full recovery. What it sounds like most likely is the diagnosis being a ligament sprain. Players can usually return around the four-ish week timeframe depending on the severity and the degree of cutting in the sport. In basketball, there’s a high demand for cutting, so you might see a longer time being out. Four-ish weeks is around the time I would see him begin non-contact drills and doing them at a high level.”

More on Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury

3 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Chona anticipates Bogdanovic being able to start rehabbing somewhere in the one- to three-week range with the fourth week being in an advanced rehab stage. The Hawks normally take longer than expected on recoveries because of how diligent they are in not rushing back players. Normally, players start with non-contact drills before progressing to modified practices without contact, then full contact, followed by 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmaging before being medically cleared. After being medically cleared, players are normally on minutes restrictions for a few games preceding no restrictions. So don’t be surprised if Bogdanovic’s rehab takes longer than what Chona’s medical opinion tells him.
18 hours ago via JShawNBA
Bogdan Bogdanovic suffers fracture in right knee
JD Shaw: Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee, along with associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise, the team says. His status will be updated later this week.
22 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Bogdan Bogdanovic is currently getting his MRI on his knee right now, Lloyd Pierce says. Trae Young's wrist is sore and went through practice. He's wearing a mini brace.
1 day ago via sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss significant time?
Sarah K. Spencer: "We're probably looking at another guy that's probably going to be out for a while," Lloyd Pierce says. Hawks have listed Bogdanovic as out with a "right knee injury" for now, but we'll likely find out more tomorrow.
1 day ago via CBSSports.com
Bogdanovic had to be helped to the locker room and did not return to the game. At this point it's still too early to say how much time he might miss, but based strictly on the video and his reaction there's unfortunately a good chance this will be a long-term injury.
2 days ago via KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic leaves game with right knee injury
6 days ago via ChrisKirschner
12 months ago via James_HamNBCS
12 months ago via JandersonSacBee
12 months ago via SeanCunningham
1 year ago via mr_jasonjones
1 year ago via mr_jasonjones
1 year ago via James_HamNBCS
1 year ago via mr_jasonjones
2 years ago via JandersonSacBee
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
2 years ago via SeanCunningham
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
James Ham: The Sacramento Kings have no injuries to report for tonight’s matchup with the Lakers. Bogdanovic is a go.
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
2 years ago via mr_jasonjones
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
2 years ago via SeanCunningham
2 years ago via mr_jasonjones
Jason Jones: Bogdan Bodgdanovic when asked if he feels ready to play: "I feel like 10 days ago I (was) ready to play. But I'm still waiting for a green light. So we'll see if it's going to be the next game, I'm not sure." Could be Friday or Saturday, too.
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
James Ham: Bogdanovic said he hasn’t been cleared to return yet. He’ll know more tomorrow, but thinking return will be Friday or Saturday.
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
James Ham: Kings injury report for tonight at Heat Bogdan Bogdanovic-OUT (left knee procedure recovery) Kosta Koufos-PROBABLE (right hamstring strain)
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
James Ham: Spoke to Bogdan Bogdanovic and he is still targeting Nov. 7 for his return. He will travel with the team on the four game trip to get some floor time in before his debut.
2 years ago via mr_jasonjones
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
2 years ago via mr_jasonjones
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
James Ham: Kings injury report for tonight vs. Portland Bogdan Bogdanovic-OUT, left knee (post procedure recovery) Kosta Koufos-OUT, right hamstring strain. Iman Shumpert-OUT, sore left calf (return from injury management).
2 years ago via mr_jasonjones
2 years ago via NBC Sports
There was a Bogdan Bogdanovic sighting following practice. The second-year shooting guard underwent a procedure on his left knee Monday in New York and is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks of action. “He’s smiling for a guy who loves to play and loves his teammates,” Joerger said. “He certainly wishes he could be playing and he’s going to try to play faster than he should and we’re going to try to make him wait longer than he should. The battle rages on.”
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
2 years ago via James_HamNBCS
James Ham: Bogdan Bogdanovic out 4-6 weeks after successful procedure on his left knee this afternoon in New York.
2 years ago via SeanCunningham
Sean Cunningham: Bogdan Bogdanovic suffered a minor left knee injury while playing for the Serbian national team last Monday. He had an MRI in New York on Wednesday & is now scheduled for a minor procedure Monday in NY. No timetable is known yet, Kings to update following procedure.
2 years ago via mr_jasonjones
Jason Jones: Bogi felt discomfort playing for the Serbian National team and had an MRI on Wednesday. He had surgery on the same knee (meniscus) after this season but this isn’t believed to be as serious.
2 years ago via TalkBasket
Sasa Djordjevic on Divac doing his best to help the Serbian national team: “Divac is exceptionally positive towards us, he understands our obligations. There are a few more details to be taken care of regarding Bogdanovic, but as far as Bjelica goes it’s done. Bogdanovic underwent a surgery at the end of the season, so we have to keep an eye, but Vlade is a man who remembers the problems he had while playing with NBA teams and he is exceptionally willing to help.
3 years ago via James_HamNBCS
3 years ago via mr_jasonjones
3 years ago via DeuceMason
http://twitter.com/DeuceMason/status/988826121721470976
3 years ago via mr_jasonjones
Jason Jones: Tomorrow vs Atlanta: Garrett Temple (Sprained Left Ankle)-OUT Zach Randolph (Gastroenteritis)- QUESTIONABLE Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sore Left Hamstring)- PROBABLE
3 years ago via mr_jasonjones
Jason Jones: Bogdan Bogdanovic (sprained right ankle) is probable for Monday night at Phoenix. NBA debut against the team that drafted him.
3 years ago via James_HamNBCS
James Ham: Bogdan Bogdanovic has been ruled out for tonight. Zach Randolph upgraded to probable.
3 years ago via James_HamNBCS
James Ham: Kings injury report: Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sprained Right Ankle)-OUT (listed as day to day). Zach Randolph (Oral Surgery)-QUESTIONABLE
3 years ago via SeanCunningham
3 years ago via James_HamNBCS
3 years ago via mr_jasonjones

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 50 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
January 11, 2021 | 11:39 am EST Update

Adam Silver: 'January is going to be the worst month'

Silver on Dec. 30 addressed a group of team governors; general managers and presidents; coaches; and NBPA leadership such as Michele Roberts, Kyle Lowry and Dwight Powell. The league office provided additional guidance to these constituents stemming from the advice and notice it received from the top health and medical experts. “January is going to be the worst month,” Silver told the group, according to sources. “We are optimistic about improvements in February … after we get through the darkest days.”
57 mins ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 3765 more rumors
The most significant spacing change is the addition of “The Dunker” spot, which is represented by a huge box on the baseline. Instead of keeping all five players outside of the 3-point arc, the Bucks are expected to fill “The Dunker” during each possession. The principles Budenholzer loved about the team’s original offensive scheme — interchangeability, movement, unpredictability — are still emphasized in the new-look offense with players encouraged to fill different spots in the natural flow of the game, but the general shape of the offense has changed greatly.
57 mins ago via Eric Nehm @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr shared that he got the chance to fine Drake $500. On Sunday, he shared his “Drake story” with ABC7 News’ Chris Alvarez at Chase Center before their game against the Toronto Raptors. Kerr said there was a rule where players could bring a friend with them while flying “a couple of times a year” and one time when the team was about to fly out to Los Angeles after a home game, Steph Curry and Draymond Green were late because they were hanging out with Drake. Kerr said, “Unbeknownst to me, Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake.” “I fined all three of them for being late and Drake paid his $500 fine.”
57 mins ago via Chris Alvarez @ ABC 7 News

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

After the game, Steph Curry told his side of the story, “We pretty much got stuck at Oracle Park.” “Me and Draymond were definitely late just chatting up with Drake,” Curry said. “I think he (Drake) put it in a song.” Hence the lyrics, ” I took the team plane from Oracle,” in his song “Free Smoke.”
57 mins ago via Chris Alvarez @ ABC 7 News

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

January 11, 2021 | 10:59 am EST Update

Russell Westbrook out at least a week?

Russell Westbrook, who was acquired from the Houston Rockets in exchange for John Wall (21.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 34.6 minutes) is dealing with a new right quad injury that is likely to hold him out of action for at least a week (Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons), my sources tell me. Also, he still hasn’t quite found his footing in a “familiar” Scott Brooks scheme, alongside Beal.
2 hours ago via Quinton Mayo @ May-Oh? Washington Wizards Newsletter

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 138 more rumors
Home