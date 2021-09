Throughout the playoffs, you in particular always mentioned that underdog mentality you felt the team had. Do you feel like now that you had the success you did, that could be used going into the season? Do you feel like you’re still underdogs? Bogdan Bogdanovic: Oh yeah. People still don’t believe in us, and that’s normal. To prove someone wrong, you have to do it multiple times. You can’t just do it once because once means nothing today. Whatever you do, you have to keep being on top. It can’t just be one season of success. You have to continuously be successful over many years. That’s what builds respect in the league because we’re not going to gain respect from other people in the league over one season.