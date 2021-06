Although he played in only three games, Dinwiddie hasn’t suffered any setbacks in his rehab process and is one of the top point guards available in free agency this offseason. Before suffering the injury in late December, he was coming off a 2019-20 where he averaged a career high 20.6 points and 6.8 assists. According to ProFitX, he outplayed his $9.9 million contract in that season by $17 million. Dinwiddie’s options could be tied to the futures of Kyle Lowry and Dennis Schroder. If the two players sign with Miami and Chicago for example, Dinwiddie could be staring at the Knicks as the only team that has both cap space and a need at point guard