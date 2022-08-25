NBA rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic returns to practice after knee surgery

13 hours ago via EuroHoops.net
Good news for the Atlanta Hawks as Bogdan Bogdanovic recently surfaced putting in the work on the court in Serbia. Bogdanovic, 30, underwent right knee surgery in late May. He was set to miss three months and thus be ready for the 2022 NBA Preseason, based on the initial timeline.

August 25, 2022 | 7:21 pm EDT Update

Russell Westbrook will be off Lakers roster before training camp?

Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation.
7 hours ago via Jovan Buha @ The Athletic

August 25, 2022 | 5:48 pm EDT Update
