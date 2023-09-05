NBA rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Serbia beat Lithuania 87-68

19 hours ago via Associated Press @ ESPN
Lithuania beat the U.S. at the 1998 world championships, then failed to medal. Lithuania then beat the U.S. again at the 2004 Olympics, then failed to medal. And history will repeat itself at this World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half and Serbia — motivated by a serious injury endured by one of its players — topped previously unbeaten Lithuania 87-68 in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals Tuesday in a result that denies Lithuania the chance at a medal in Manila this weekend. The best Lithuania can do is take fifth place. “The game against the United States, as you can see now, it’s nothing,” said Lithuania’s Tadas Sedekerskis, who led his team with 14 points. “It’s just history. We don’t have any chances to fight for the medal.”

September 5, 2023 | 7:50 pm EDT Update

James Harden's former coach: He is good until he isn't good

During a recent appearance on NBA Today, ESPN insider and reporter Ohm Youngmisuk revealed a conversation he had with one of James Harden’s former coaches. “As I was told by a source whose coached James Harden in the past, that he was talking to another coach that coached James Harden, and said, ‘Listen, James is good until he isn’t good.'”
9 hours ago via Sports Illustrated

