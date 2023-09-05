Lithuania beat the U.S. at the 1998 world championships, then failed to medal. Lithuania then beat the U.S. again at the 2004 Olympics, then failed to medal. And history will repeat itself at this World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half and Serbia — motivated by a serious injury endured by one of its players — topped previously unbeaten Lithuania 87-68 in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals Tuesday in a result that denies Lithuania the chance at a medal in Manila this weekend. The best Lithuania can do is take fifth place. “The game against the United States, as you can see now, it’s nothing,” said Lithuania’s Tadas Sedekerskis, who led his team with 14 points. “It’s just history. We don’t have any chances to fight for the medal.”
September 5, 2023 | 7:50 pm EDT Update
Christian Wood agrees to two-year deal with Lakers
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F/C Christian Wood has agreed on a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a player option.
Danny Green returns to Philadelphia
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN.
David Duke joins 76ers on an Exhibit 10 deal
Gina Mizell: David Duke had agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers, according to a league source. He played in 45 games for the Nets over the past two seasons.
Hornets sign four players for training camp
Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has signed Angelo Allegri, Nathan Mensah, Tre Scott and Jaylen Sims. All four players played for the Hornets in the California Classic and NBA 2K24 summer leagues.
James Harden's former coach: He is good until he isn't good
During a recent appearance on NBA Today, ESPN insider and reporter Ohm Youngmisuk revealed a conversation he had with one of James Harden’s former coaches. “As I was told by a source whose coached James Harden in the past, that he was talking to another coach that coached James Harden, and said, ‘Listen, James is good until he isn’t good.'”
Tony East: Bruce Brown, Andrew Nembhard, and Bennedict Mathurin sitting courtside for Fever-Sky. All 3 just shown on the jumbotron.
Nick Nurse feels a small bit of ownership in Canada’s stirring run at the FIBA World Cup. He’s no longer the team’s head coach but he’s one of its biggest fans. “This is the beacon of the program and I’m glad to see it shining so brightly,” Nurse said in a telephone interview Tuesday.