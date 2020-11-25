Bogdan Bogdanovic to Atlanta?

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sacramento Kings have declined to match the Atlanta Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet for restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kings front office labored over the decision, but kept coming back to new GM Monte McNair’s plan to maintain roster flexibility. Keeping Bogdanovic would’ve severely limited the organization’s ability to continue reshaping the team around its young core of Fox, Bagley and Hield.
Marc Stein: The Hawks and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been notified that the Kings will not be matching Atlanta's four-year, $72 million offer to the restricted free agent, league sources say Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn and Bogdanovic to the Hawks in an eventful offseason
Sam Amick: Source, to @TheAthletic: The Kings are still discussing whether to match Atlanta’s four-year, $72 million offer sheet for Bogdan Bogdanovic, but are leaning strongly towards not matching. They have four hours remaining to finalize the choice.
Jason Anderson: NBA office confirms the Kings have until 11:59 p.m. ET to match the Hawks' offer to Bogdan Bogdanovic. The signed offer sheet was sent to Sacramento about 10 a.m. Sunday, but teams have two full days to respond. Sorry for the confusion guys. sacbee.com/sports/article…
Marc Stein: The Kings, I’m told, have until 11:59 PM ET tonight to make their decision on matching Atlanta’s four-year, $72 million offer sheet to restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic ... if Sacramento wishes to take it to the buzzer
The Kings had earmarked $15 million to $18 million for Bogdanovic with the belief that the salary cap would increase to $115 million. Bogdanovic’s camp was already signaling a willingness to play hardball in those negotiations after Hield and Harrison Barnes received fatter contracts — with statistical analysis suggesting Bogdanovic was better — but Divac was confident he could get a deal done. Then the coronavirus pandemic caused billions in revenue losses, Divac was removed from his post and the Kings hired McNair to figure out how the pieces fit under a salary cap that remained flat at $109.1 million.
Franklin Castoscelli: As of 3 hours ago, Bogdan Bogdanovic (sporting Kings gear) and Hassan Whiteside are working out in the same facility (IG/remyworkouts) We’re in the endgame now. The over analyzing is real.
Monte McNair is on the clock. He was given 48 hours to decide whether to match an offer sheet from the Atlanta Hawks, who are willing to pay Bogdanovic $72 million over four years — an average of $18 million per year. McNair hasn’t indicated what he will do, but the pros and cons were being hotly debated in Sacramento as the clock ticked toward Tuesday’s 10 a.m. deadline.
There are some legitimate reasons for McNair to let Bogdanovic go. Sources have suggested Bogdanovic would prefer to move on, saying the 28-year-old shooting guard feels he has been “de-prioritized” by the Kings organization.
League executives told The Sacramento Bee the trade market for Hield is mixed at best, but there are teams that see value in the Bahamian sharpshooter. McNair would get something in return for one of his most talented players and go forward with Bogdanovic, whose average annual salary will be $5.5 million less than Hield’s.
Sam Amick: A few thoughts about the Kings decision on whether to match Bogdan Bogdanovic's 4 yr-$72 mil Atlanta deal (deadline Tuesday)... 1) If there is no real, viable market for a Buddy Hield trade, as sources say, then first-year Kings GM Monte McNair should be very reluctant about running it back with this group. Bogdan, whose presence means Buddy remains an unhappy 6th man, clearly wants to move on.
But his production may not ultimately matter as much if the Hawks can land Sacramento guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Sources remain confident that Atlanta is in strong position to sign him. I’ve heard Bogdanovic’s deal could be somewhere around four years and $72 million.
Chris Kirschner, Hawks beat writer: The Hawks needed to add a proven secondary playmaker and shooter to pair with Trae Young in the backcourt this offseason. They needed to find a long-term option to pair Young with, and they believe Bogdanovic is that player. Bogdanovic shot 37 percent from 3 this past season but more importantly, him being on the floor with Young would alleviate some of the pressure that their star point guard has felt in his first two seasons. This is a major move and a signal to Young that they're ready to win.
Jason Jones, Kings beat writer: After drafting Tyrese Haliburton, do the Kings really want to have Bogdanovic back, even for just a season? At some point they have to move on from Vlade Divac's version of the team, and tying up money and sacrificing Haliburton's development might not be worth it. Bogdanovic is a solid pro, but the team will not be drastically better if he's back. If the focus is on the future and Buddy Hield is already under contract, it might be best to let Bogdanovic play for the Hawks.
Danny Leroux, salary cap analyst: Offer sheets add a fun wrinkle to the NBA because any sign-and-trade negotiations end once the player signs the sheet, so their prior team can only match or let him go. If the Kings match, they cannot trade Bogdanovic for a year without his consent. As expected, Hawks GM Travis Schlenk included provisions to make the Kings sweat, including a huge 15 percent trade bonus that would make moving Bogdanovic much more complicated. Even so, I would match as the Kings because this is a pricey but still reasonable contract for Bogdanovic.
Sam Amick: Atlanta has sent a signed offer sheet for Bogdan Bogdanovic to Sacramento, source tells @TheAthletic . The Kings now have 48 hours to decide if they'll match.
Chris Kirschner: A source tells @The Athletic that the Hawks' offer to Bogdan Bogdanovic is 4 years/$72 million.
Sam Amick: Here's my sourced sense: The Hawks wouldn't be doing this if they didn't feel very, very good about how this ends up.
Would the Pacers, who sources say have shown interest in Bogdanovic, consider a similar swap? The salaries wouldn’t be difficult to work out. In fact, Turner has three years and $54 million remaining on his contract with the Pacers, with each of those seasons coming in at the $18 million mark, the same amount Bogdanovic is projected to receive.
On Friday, The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Eric Nehm reported that the Lakers are pursuing a sign-and-trade for Bogdanovic, who’s sign-and-trade deal to the Bucks fell apart. League sources confirmed the report: The Lakers are indeed pursuing Bogdanovic, though the Hawks are considered the favorites.
Emiliano Carchia: Restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to sign an offer sheet with the Atlanta Hawks when free agency begins, a source tells @Emiliano Carchia
As The Athletic and The New York Times reported on Thursday, the league is indeed looking into the matter. Serious pressure is being applied to all parties, and sources told The Athletic midday Friday that the Bogdanovic-to-the-Bucks prospect is dead. Bogdanovic and his representation are expected to take meetings when it’s allowed this afternoon/evening, with Atlanta and the Lakers known to be among the suitors.
From there, don’t be surprised if Bogdanovic draws interest from many of the same teams who would love nothing more than for all of this chaos to convince two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to eventually head their way (Miami, Dallas, the Clippers, the Knicks). Why? Because it’s widely known that Antetokounmpo — who will be offered a supermax extension by the Bucks on Friday and has until Dec. 21 to sign it — has been recruiting Bogdanovic to come to Milwaukee. That reality, of course, means he has an added bit of value beyond his basketball talents.
As for the Milwaukee prospect, sources say Bogdanovic had a number of concerns about that situation even before word spread that there would be a league investigation into the matter. But as of now, it’s that unwelcome development that appears to have been the proverbial nail in the coffin on a deal: If you’re a 28-year-old small forward with a robust free agency market, and you think there’s even a remote chance that the NBA might void whatever sign-and-trade deal ultimately put you in a Bucks jersey, then there’s just no way you take that risk.
Sources close to Bogdanovic have insisted all along that there was never an agreement on Bogdanovic’s part, but there was clearly a communication breakdown somewhere. Bogdanovic, who has been in his native Serbia while all of this NBA drama surrounding him unfolded stateside, was caught off-guard by the news when it broke at 7:08 a.m. Serbian time (1:08 a.m. Eastern). Now, with the Kings having given him a qualifying offer on Wednesday which means they can match any deal that comes his way, he has clearly decided to look elsewhere.
Sam Amick: The Bucks are moving on from their pursuit of restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic, who will scan the market across the league, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. More to come at @The Athletic
Shams Charania: The Bucks are moving on from their pursuit of restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic, who will scan market across league, sources tell me and @Sam Amick.
Brian Windhorst: The word on the street is that he he thinks that he can get an offer or there's belief that there's offers out there that average 18 million a year somewhere in the four years, $72 million. I think a lot of people think would come from Atlanta.
Bogdan Bogdanovic believes he can get a four-year offer for more than what the Milwaukee Bucks can do in a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings. "The word on the street, I always have to be careful of this because I get in trouble, the word on the street is he thinks he can get an offer, or there's belief that there's offers out there that average $18 million per year," said Brian Windhorst. "Somewhere in the four-year, $72 million range. That, I think a lot of people think would come from Atlanta. I think the most Milwaukee can do is something closer to the $15 million to $16 million per year range. Over four years, that's $8 million or $9 million, depending on where all the decimal points go. That's not an insignificant amount of money."
Marc Stein: The NBA has opened an investigation of the reported transaction involving Milwaukee and Sacramento that was to send Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Bucks via sign-and-trade after Friday's scheduled start of free agency, @NYTSports has learned
James Ham: League source confirmed, as expected, that the Kings extended a qualifying offer to Bogdan Bogdanovic. He enters free agency as a restricted free agent and the Kings will have the opportunity to match any offer.
The completion of the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade for Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in peril, sources told The Athletic’s Sam Amick on Wednesday. Bogdanovic never agreed to join the Bucks and that has become a major issue, sources told Amick. A high-ranking team official told Amick the deal has issues and the outcome is unclear.
Sam Amick, staff writer: On its face, one would think that Bogdanovic would jump at the chance to leave Sacramento and join Antetokounmpo's title-contending Bucks. But assuming isn't part of the trade-making process, and the problem now is that it's clear Bogdanovic never gave the go-ahead to be included in the framework of this deal that first leaked via ESPN on Monday. The Bucks could still convince Bogdanovic when free agency formally begins on Friday, but there was clearly a communication breakdown here. The timing is less than ideal for the Bucks, who are hoping that Giannis signs his five-year supermax deal soon.
The Kings have hit a snag in the sign-and-trade deal that was supposed to send Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Milwaukee in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson.
A league source told The Sacramento Bee “there is no deal” when the trade was first reported Monday night and reiterated “there was never a deal” on Wednesday when news broke that the trade might be falling apart.
Sam Amick: More to come at @The Athletic, but an update here on the Bucks-Kings Bogdan Bogdanovic situation. pic.twitter.com/mN2GOaLoKJ
Harry Giles: Shout out to my brothers @Bogdan Bogdanovic (Brate) & @Justin James... Bogiiii we came in this thing together ❤️ and JJ the extended year was full of good vibes 💯💯💯
Bobby Marks: Bogdanovic sign/trade is extremely complicated because of the base year comp rule. Ex: if BB signs a contract starting at $15M- only $8.5M (salary from 2019-20) is used as outgoing salary from SAC but his $15M salary is used as incoming to MIL.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee is landing Sacramento's Bogdan Bogdanovich in a sign-and-trade deal, sources tell ESPN.
In any case, the Bucks will be active. They love Bogdan Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent with the Sacramento Kings who would require a sign-and-trade.
The Bucks have kicked around scenarios in which they also absorb Harrison Barnes, sources have told ESPN. It is unclear if they have engaged the Kings in real discussions; it's early. (Acquiring any player in a sign-and-trade would trigger the hard cap.)
Sacramento’s cap moves before the trade deadline (you know, the thing that happened nine months ago) seemed an indication that they wanted to clear room below the tax line to match any offer for Bogdanovic, but since then the Kings have changed management. How the new front office led by Monte McNair values him is anyone’s guess.
Hield wants to start. Depending on what happens with Bogdanovic in free agency, he might get that wish in Sacramento. There is a possibility that a cooling-off period helps both sides in this situation and a new voice at the top of basketball operations might help the situation as well.
An expected strong suitor for Kings restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic: The Milwaukee Bucks, sources said. Milwaukee will pursue additional playmaking and shooting this offseason to bolster the roster around their two-time MVP, Antetokounmpo, and All-Star Khris Middleton.
Does Bogdan Bogdanovic want to remain a Sacramento King? That is a question that has to be asked, especially as league sources have said Bogdanovic is frustrated with the direction of the team and wonders if Sacramento is the best place for him to continue his NBA career. But no matter how frustrated Bogdanovic might be, that does not mean he is done with the Kings. Even if Bogdanovic declares he no longer wanted to be a King, the decision isn’t necessarily his to make. Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent, so the Kings could match an offer sheet from another team to retain his services.
Bogdanovic turned down the Kings’ extension to keep his options open, but as a restricted free agent his choices are limited. He cannot expect the Kings will simply renounce his rights and make him an unrestricted free agent, which Divac did last year for Willie Cauley-Stein after securing a commitment in free agency from Cauley-Stein’s expected replacement, Dedmon. There is another route to becoming an unrestricted free agent quicker. Bogdanovic could sign the one-year qualifying offer, which would lock him into a one-year deal and get him closer to being an unrestricted free agent after next season. Signing an offer sheet with another team would have to be for a deal that is at least two seasons, which the Kings could match.
Starting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent and Divac was committed to bringing him back, even if it meant paying in the range of $18 million per season, sources said. Bogdanovic has spoken a lot about being a part of a winning culture and how the Kings still need to develop that mindset. A playoff-contending team could try to lure Bogdanovic with a lucrative offer with the hope the Kings do not match.
One of the first decisions interim general manager Joe Dumars will have to make in Sacramento is what to do with free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic. Because of his restricted status and the undetermined salary cap, trying to figure out Bogdanovic's market has been difficult. "Everything is a bit of a challenge at this point," an Eastern Conference executive said, "because I am curious what the cap and tax are going to be. But teams are so short on cash that even if the cap doesn't drop a lot, will teams spend?" The general consensus has been that Bogdanovic is worth somewhere in the range of $15 million per year in a normal market, with him fitting in as a good sixth man on a contender.
A contract that will benefit both sides is in the range of four years for a total of $64 million. The $16 million per year cap hit would give Bogdanovic a raise of $7 million per year from his previous contract and allow the Kings to have enough financial flexibility to build out the roster, stay under the luxury tax and still work on a possible extension for De'Aaron Fox.
The “young core” is getting older, and the only core player who would be relatively inexperienced going into next season would be Bagley. Do the Kings want another 19- or 20-year-old player in the mix? If he could help quickly, sure. But odds are a lottery pick would not crack the top eight in the rotation. Re-signing restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic will be the top priority. The Kings intend to match any offer sheet from another team, should Bogdanovic sign one. If Bogdanovic is taken care of, look for the Kings to seek out help defensively, especially on the wing. The Kings do not have enough size on the perimeter and could use some players in the 6-foot-8 range who can play either forward spot.
First and foremost, NBC Sports California has learned through a league source that Bogdan Bogdanovic will remain a King through the deadline and enter the summer as a restricted free agent, where the team is likely to match any offer. The Kings saved a minimum of $6.8 million for next season in dealing Dedmon for Jabari Parker and Alex Len. Parker has a player option at $6.5 million and Len is an unrestricted free agent. If Parker opts out of his deal, the Kings’ savings hits $13.3 million for next year.
James Ham: According to a league source, Kings will not move Bogdan Bogdanovic before NBA Trade Deadline. Plan to extend/match offer sheet this summer. nbcsports.com/bayarea/kings/… pic.twitter.com/Pz25yXKPmj
Sam Amick: The Kings are receiving serious interest for small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic, but a source with knowledge of their plans still insists that they’re comfortable keeping him and attempting to re-sign him in restricted free agency summer. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the prospect of a Lakers-Kings deal involving Kyle Kuzma was not being discussed.
According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, barring a major change in the team's thinking, the Kings are likely to hold onto Bogdanovic and try to work out a long-term solution with him over the summer. Sacramento's front office knows Bogdanovic's market value could hit the $15-18 million per year range, but they also understand the type of player he is when healthy and how important he is to the Kings franchise.
Sam Amick: Re: @Marc Stein’s intel about possible Kuzma-for-Bogdanovic swap, I’m told Kings are unlikely to be interested straight up. They value his versatility, are comfortable w/ his restricted free agency & are 0-6 w/out him.
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic said the team has offered him a maximum contract extension that would pay more than $50 million and keep him in Sacramento for four more years, but he is in no hurry to sign it. Bogdanovic told The Sacramento Bee he wants to take his time with the decision. He would prefer to remain in Sacramento, but he could receive more lucrative offers if he waits to become a restricted free agent this summer. “I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic said. “Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It’s a great group of guys. I’m happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don’t want to rush anything.”
David 'Dubi' Pick: Kings are covering full $850K NBA buyout to free stash Bogdan Bogdanovic from Fenerbahce, according to source.
“Maybe now it’s my chance for the NBA”, the Serbian guard said when he was asked if he was leaving Europe for the Sacramento Kings. And of course he was asked about an amazing fake that ended with a made three.
According to Serbian website Kurir, Bogdan Bogdanovic has already agreed to a three-year $30 mln deal with the Sacramento Kings. Bogdanovic, who recently won the Euroleague with Fenerbahce, plans to move to the United States in the coming weeks to join the Sacramento Kings.
Divac said Bogdanovic is a “natural shooting guard” who can play more than one position. “We would love to have him here. We have his rights, and this summer we’ll talk about it.”
David 'Dubi' Pick: More on Bogdan Bogdanovic, I'm told Fenerbahce has him signed for 2017-18 season with buyout in excess of $1M. twitter.com/LeaderOfHorde/…
November 25, 2020 | 1:57 am EST Update
For two weeks before it appeared that the Bucks had a deal to bring in Bogdanovic alongside Holiday, there had been promising rumblings in league circles that Antetokounmpo was prepared to sign the extension. A belief was building that Antetokounmpo was likely to opt for immediate financial security by signing before the season and quietly reserving the right to try to force a trade later if he was unhappy, as George did one season after re-signing in Oklahoma City.
Again, this is NOT normal. Usually, teams at the level of those three clubs above push all their chips in to maximize the present for all its worth. The fact these three clubs weren’t willing to do so tells you 1) how much of a game-changer they think Antetokounmpo would be for their franchises, and 2) how gettable they think he is in free agency. Put it this away: Nobody was setting cash aside to make a run at Anthony Davis this summer.
The Wizards have never shown any interest in trading Beal. They’ve hung up on rival executives who have dared to inquire about his availability.
Carmichael Dave: Now that the Bogi situation is behind them, I continue to hear solid and steady chatter that the Kings and Hassan Whiteside are engaged in talks to bring him to Sacramento. Nothing is imminent, but they’ve been going on for days off and on.
While Jeremy Lin awaits a free agency offer from an NBA team, the Beijing Ducks are working to bring him back to China. Chinese Basketball Association reporter Jia Lei posted an update to that effect on his Weibo account on Wednesday morning. “Beijing Shougang is actively pursuing Jeremy Lin, trying to persuade Jeremy Lin to give up the NBA, return to the CBA, and join Beijing,” Jia wrote.
Ingram’s contract was the final thing on the to-do list for New Orleans this offseason, giving them 14 players under contract along with two-way player Naji Marshall. Ingram’s deal puts the Pelicans a few hairs under the luxury tax line, and a source told The Athletic that the plan for now is to go into training camp with the roster assembled the way it currently is. The only change I would expect to see between now and December is the addition of one more two-way contract player to add depth.
Bogdan Bogdanovic: Thank you so much @SacramentoKings for welcoming me with so much love to start my NBA career. Thank you for allowing me to be myself and giving me the opportunity to follow my dreams!!! Thank you to the fans and the city for welcoming me, and supporting me the whole time!! (1/2) I’m going to miss all my friends, teammates and one of the best fan bases in NBA!!! Thank you, your guy Bogi.