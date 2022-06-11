Serbian national team doctor Dragan Radovanovic confirmed what was somewhat expected, and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be forced to miss the 2022 EuroBasket in September. Bogdanovic recently underwent surgery on his right knee in California, USA, and as Dr. Radovanovic tells sportklub.rs, the estimated time of recovery is no less than three months.
ABC’s NBA Finals coverage averaged 7.9 million total viewers and a 2.3 rating, down from Game 3’s own preliminary numbers but still up from last year’s comp and of course dominating Friday.
A person was attacked late Friday night in Boston during a Copley Square watch party for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Video shows that a man was brought down to the ground and pummeled by multiple people behind the big screen set up in Copley Square.
June 11, 2022 | 1:19 pm EDT Update
Bulls targeting Mitchell Robinson ahead of free agency
The Post has learned the Bulls are continuing to do their research on Mitchell Robinson ahead of the July 1 free-agency period. The Bulls could be the main competitors for Robinson if the Knicks don’t lock him up to a contract extension on June 30. The Bulls want to enhance their interior defense and believe Robinson could be a good fit slotted alongside offensive center Nikola Vucevic. Chicago reportedly has $49 million in cap space but that’s before they commit to free agent Zach Lavine — if they do commit.
Meanwhile, an NBA source said center-starved Dallas is not expected to be interested in Robinson at his hefty price tag (at least $11M per year) and have set their sights on cheaper free-agent centers. In February, sources indicated Robinson wasn’t in a good place in his relationship with the Knicks and his uncle tweeted he can’t wait for Robinson to leave New York. However, sources indicate, it’s likely Robinson will simply take the best offer after being paid the NBA minimum his first four years.
According to a source, the Knicks main concern is how the 24-year-old Robinson will respond if he gets a lucrative long-term deal. Maturity has always been an issue with the 2018 second-round pick from Louisiana. Robinson’s social-media has always mystified. In the past, he’s issued passive-aggressive missives about lacking a larger role in the offense.
Big fan of Steph Curry and have half a mil layin’ around? Good news — a super rare SC rookie card has hit the auction block, and it could sell for over $500K! TMZ Sports has learned … the 2009 National Treasures autographed patch piece is up for sale at PWCC Marketplace — and it’s such a gem, bidding is already up over $400,000.
All-Star forward Khris Middleton and center Brook Lopez appeared Friday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night,” one of ABC’s pregame shows ahead of Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Middleton played in a game of “College Knowledge,” where he was asked to answer trivia questions alongside fellow Texas A&M attendee Deandre Jordan. The pair faced off against former University of Kentucky players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Malik Monk.