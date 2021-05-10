Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss at least two games because of a left hamstring strain, the team announced Monday. Beal, who suffered the injury Saturday against the Pacers, had already been ruled out for Monday’s road game against the Hawks. The NBA’s second-leading scorer now will also miss Wednesday’s game in Atlanta.
Shams Charania: Wizards’ Bradley Beal has a mild left hamstring strain and will be listed day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal is OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks with a left hamstring strain, per the Wizards.
Wizards coach Scott Brooks said he was uncertain how serious Beal's hamstring injury is and that the guard's status will have to be determined over the next few days before Washington plays at Atlanta on Monday. "I knew it was a little tight in the second half," said Beal, who checked out of the game with 21 seconds left in regulation. "First play of the second, I twisted my ankle ... I went back out there, my left hammy felt a little tight. I didn't think anything of it, kept playing. I think the layup on [Doug] McDermott put us up one, it kind of intensified a little bit, and then the floater I missed at the end, it definitely kind of put me over the top."
Ava Wallace: Scott Brooks says he's been told Beal's back tightness is not related to his hip injury. "Don't think it's going to be lasting, I'm hoping that a day off today and a day off tomorrow, he'll be back against Utah... that's the hope."
Fred Katz: Bradley Beal on his back: "It was hurting during the game and kinda limited me from stuff I wanted to do…He said it wasn’t anything crazy or broken. Figured it was a spasm…I told the staff I’d just duke this out and we’d worry about tomorrow tomorrow."
Following his return to play Wednesday night in a 131-116 win over the Magic, Beal told NBC Sports Washington's Justin Kutcher and Drew Gooden that he's dealt with nerve issues in his hip as well. "It's a little worse than a contusion, I got a little nerve stuff going on too," Beal said. "It's a matter of just every day, keeping the symptoms down and being able to dook it out. I feel if I can push through some things and be able to tolerate and move comfortably, then I'll give it a go."
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks on Bradley Beal being a game-time decision for six consecutive games: "He wants to give himself a chance. He doesn’t just want to call himself out…He wants to see if tonight is the night.” Beal has missed five straight and is a game-time decision tonight.
Ava Wallace: Scott Brooks, on why Beal has been a game-time decision for six straight games now (and not played the last five): "Brad is tough, he wants to play -- we're not going to put him out there until he's really 100 percent."
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal is a gametime decision with his hip once again. Robin Lopez is also a gametime decision. But Rui Hachimura WILL play after missing some time with a shoulder injury.
Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal (right hip contusion) and Rui Hachimura (right shoulder tightness) are questionable vs. Raptors on Monday. pic.twitter.com/RFdVvNnQjQ
Fred Katz: Bradley Beal has right foot soreness and is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pistons, the Wizards say.
Fred Katz: Davis Bertans (right calf tightness) and Raul Neto (left rib contusion) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks, according to the Wizards’ injury report. Bradley Beal, who missed the last game with a knee injury, is no longer on the injury report.
Fred Katz: Bradley Beal says his shoulder feels “great.” Says “rehab all summer was awesome.” Beal didn’t go to the bubble back in July because of a shoulder injury.
How are you feeling right now? Bradley Beal: I feel great. If the season started now, I'll be good to go. But I'm fine, man, my shoulder feels a lot better, my body feels better. I'm in a great mental space. So I'm ready to go. I'm looking forward to whenever we come back, you know, so I'm just kind of just using this time to rest.
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks on Beal: "We felt that we were gonna get all we can during the last three or four weeks to see if he would be able to participate…We’re not gonna put him in harm’s way. He wanted to play. He wanted to give himself a chance…But he wasn’t gonna be ready."
David Aldridge: Sheppard says that surgery for Beal is not an option. "He was managing it during the season. With the time off, he wasn’t able to stay as active…the necessity of the day to day rehab had to take a back seat."
Shams Charania: Wizards star Bradley Beal will not play in restarted NBA season due to shoulder injury.
“Bradley did everything possible to be ready to play, but after closely monitoring his individual workouts we came to the conclusion that it was best for him to sit out the upcoming games in Orlando and avoid the risk of further injury,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “Although he was able to play through the majority of the season with the injury, the layoff from March until now did not leave any of us feeling comfortable that he would have enough time to be ready to perform at the extremely high level we are all accustomed to seeing and agreed that not participating in the games in Orlando was the right decision.”
Beal experienced discomfort with his shoulder early in the season and worked with the team’s medical and performance staff to manage the injury. The symptoms worsened over the course of the hiatus and he began to rehabilitate the injury with the intent of returning to play. He will not travel with the team to Orlando and will continue his rehabilitation process over the summer. “This was a difficult decision and one that I did not take lightly as the leader of this team,” said Beal. “I wanted to help my teammates compete for a playoff spot in Orlando, but also understand that this will be best for all of us in the long term. I appreciate the support of my teammates, the fans and the entire organization and look forward to returning next season to continue the progress we have made.”
Tim Reynolds: For the Wizards tomorrow, Bradley Beal is questionable. Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura remain out, among many other Wizards.
Candace Buckner: Some tidbits I've gathered: - Beal's "right lower leg soreness" is actually around his knee. - The schedule played a role in the discussion btw team & Beal. Wiz play 8 gms in 14 days coming up. By sitting him tonight, Beal gets three full days to heal up before the stretch
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal left Thursday night's 132-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons with right lower leg soreness, head coach Scott Brooks said. Beal exited with 5 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Wizards trailed 89-60 when Beal left, and Brooks said the team opted to leave him on the sideline because of the large deficit.
Candace Buckner: Bradley Beal, who took an elbow to his right eye, said he will have an eye exam on Thursday. "The eye is very important, so [the doctor] said there might be some things in the back going on that might not affect you right now but could affect me tonight or tomorrow."
Candace Buckner: Bradley Beal had an MRI on his left knee (after the fall in DET gm). "Came back clean," per Scott Brooks. However, Beal has a sore left FOOT
Bradley Beal's right leg injury-- originally called hamstring tightness -- has turned out to be just that following an MRI Thursday morning, CSNmidatlantic.com was told by league sources.The Wizards will list him as questionable for Friday's game vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.
J. Michael Falgoust: Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal questionable vs. #Cavs after MRI reveals no damage fw.to/uPsXS0Z #WizCavs
J. Michael Falgoust: Bradley Beal says hes ok. Right hamstring calmed down. Thinks he will play this weekend #WizCeltics #NBA
However, he turned serious when addressing the outside reaction to news that he had gotten injured in training camp. “I want to question [people]: Do you think I want to get hurt?” Beal said. “It’s not on purpose, it just happens. It naturally happens.”
During the Wednesday practice, Beal caught an inadvertent elbow from center Ian Mahinmi, who was stripped of the ball, his arms flailing, and “my head was in the way,” as Beal recalled. “I kind of blacked out and [teammates] said I fell kind of dramatically. I fell like in slow motion,” Beal said. “It was definitely a tough blow and I kind of blanked out for a minute but I’m good now.”
J. Michael Falgoust: Bradley Beal is in LA doing therapy combined with individual work to get himself right for regular season, I'm told. Emphasis on therapy to get his muscles right to prevent stress reactions (NOT fractures) from recurring #WizardsTalk #2016Olympics @CSNWizards
Chris Miller: Bradley Beal is OUT tonight vs. @Utah Jazz fully expect him to play tomorrow at Denver #WizardsTalk
Bradley Beal, who wasn't with the Wizards for their third consecutive loss at the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, is expected to join the team for Friday's game at the Utah Jazz and Saturday's at the Denver Nuggets, CSNmidatlantic.com has been told by a team official.
Bradley Beal didn't travel with the Wizards when they left this morning to start a three-game road trip that begins Tuesday vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, a team official told CSNmidatlantic.com.
Beal, 22, was diagnosed with a sprained pelvis and didn’t return. He declined to speak to the media after the game and the team didn’t have an update on his status. Beal has missed 21 games this season because a shoulder injury, a stress reaction in his right fibula and a concussion. Washington’s second-leading scorer, Beal is expected to travel with the team to Portland Monday for Washington’s three-game road trip, but whether he will play Tuesday against the Trail Blazers is uncertain. Garrett Temple would return to the starting lineup if Beal is ruled out. Temple tallied 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 26 minutes Saturday, shooting 24.6 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from three-point range. He has also shot 58.3 percent from the free throw line in his 10 starts since the break.
J. Michael Falgoust: Beal being helped to the locker room. This doesnt look good #WizardsTalk #WizPacers @CSNWizards https://t.co/XMWaxrHlqM
Teams with an eye on Beal, a restricted free agent this summer, have expressed caution. “He’s one of the best pure shooters in the league,” a general manager told The Vertical, “but I’m scared of him.”
Porter’s ailment comes after the Wizards welcomed Bradley Beal back Wednesday from a 16-game because of a stress reaction in his right fibula. Beal scored 11 points in 23 minutes against the Bucks. He said he will play against the Pacers, but probably won’t suit up to face the Celtics on Saturday.
David Aldridge: Moving forward, Beal acknowledges he may have to watch his minutes thru the balance of his career.
J. Michael: Beal on the idea of capping his minutes: "Probably ... moving forward through the rest of my career" #WizardsTalk @CSNWizards #NBA
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, sidelined since Dec. 11 because of a stress reaction in his right fibula, said Monday that he hopes to return either Friday against the Indiana Pacers or Saturday against the Boston Celtics. Beal joined the Wizards on their two-game road trip to Orlando and Chicago to rev up his workload and said he could begin contact activity Tuesday when the Wizards return to Washington.
Beal joined the Wizards on their two-game road trip to Orlando and Chicago to rev up his workload and said he could begin contact activity Tuesday when the Wizards return to Washington. “Maybe tomorrow when we get back,” Beal said as he walked off the United Center floor after Washington’s shoot-around Monday morning.
Brock Bennett: Anything on Brad? Or is he not starting basketball activities yet! Jorge Castillo: Randy Wittman said he began doing some things over the weekend, but he's not practicing.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, sidelined for the Wizards’ last eight games with a stress reaction in his lower right fibula, is expected to resume non-basketball activities this week for the first time since being diagnosed with the injury on Dec. 6. “Everything looks good,” Wizards Coach Randy Wittman said Sunday. “He feels good.”
Jorge Castillo: Bradley Beal was with the team this morning but has since gone back to DC. And Humphries is available again.
Marc Stein: Wizards just announced that Bradley Beal is out for at least two weeks with the "beginnings of a stress fracture" in his lower right leg
