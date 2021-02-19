Tony East: Final Eastern Conference All-Star starter voting, between media fans and players. Sabonis finished 8th in the front court: pic.twitter.com/xpvblijf36
Andrew Greif: Western Conference All-Star voting breakdown, per the NBA: pic.twitter.com/3PbBuDU2tj
Larry Nance Jr: DAME ISN’T A STARTER?!?? How I’ll be watching his next game knowing he’s about to drop 19298281 points... 🍿 pic.twitter.com/JLw8jzvN5q
Brad Townsend: Mavericks who have started All-Star games Luka Doncic 2020, Luka Doncic 2019, Dirk Nowitzki 2010*, Dirk Nowitzki 2007, Jason Kidd 1996. *In 2010, Nowitzki was an injury-replacement starter when the game was played at AT&T Stadium.
For Randle, wearing a No. 30 jersey at the All-Star Game on behalf of the Knicks may go a long way toward cementing his approval with fans. “It’d be amazing, man,” Randle said. “You put in a lot of work and sacrifice and dedication to your craft. So for you to receive those accolades or whatever it may be and be recognized as such would be a great feeling.” Randle paused slightly. “And especially as a Knick.”
StatMuse: Julius Randle should be an All-Star. 23.1 PPG 11.0 RPG 5.6 APG 48/41/80% There’s only one other player with 20/10/5 on 40+ 3P% in a season — Larry Bird.
He has had a remarkable year and this was the latest punctuation. When the 2019-20 season ended he went into the offseason with the All-Star Game as the goal. He is certainly deserving, even if he does not make it. All-Star nods are not selections, they are elections and those can be fickle. But Randle has made his case. “It’s hard not to put him in the game,” RJ Barrett said. “What else does he have to do? The man is an All-Star.”
Randle hit a driving runner with 3:30 left and then his seventh 3-pointer to drive the lead to 112-107 and repel the Hawks’ comeback attempt. Atlanta had trailed by 14 points in the first half but responded and grabbed a six-point lead in the third quarter. Appearing on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN radio before the game, Randle said an All-Star berth would mean “a lot, man. It’s definitely a goal I put down for me to accomplish when I got to the Knicks. It would be an amazing honor and mean a lot to me and my family. But I’m trying to keep the team first.’’
Mike Conley: His name is @JordanClarksons !! Happy for you bro!!! #6thman #NBAAllStar #mostimproved Give him everything! 🤷🏾♂️👀 #TakeNote
Eric Walden: Jordan Clarkson, on how many All-Stars the Jazz should get: "Rudy and Donovan are the two locks, Mike and Bojan are the sleepers." And should he get a spot? "If it happens, it happens, but I’m cool, I’m chillin’. I’m just trying to get that Sixth Man and win some games."
Michael Scotto: Kevin Durant on playing an NBA All-Star Game: “It is what it is. We have no control over it. I didn't care either way."
What would it mean if you’re selected as an All-Star, which would be your first? Tobias Harris: It would mean a lot. When I was in L.A., I thought for sure I was playing at an All-Star level. The team was playing for first in the West, and then about a month before All-Star, the team slipped down to about seventh and I missed the game. I felt I didn’t make the game because we weren’t a top team in the West. But here we are this year sitting at No. 1, I’m playing the best basketball of my career. So it would mean a whole lot, that the work I put in, the time and due diligence I put toward the game and my body and a good teammate and a player, is paying off. I’m playing at that level consistently. It would be great to be rewarded for that.
“Listen, De’Aaron is having a heck of a year and yes, I’ll be campaigning for him,” Walton said with a smile. “I’ll be campaigning for De’Aaron and if he doesn’t get selected, he gets some extra rest and gets to stay home.” Fox is averaging 23.4 points and 6.7 assists in a career-high 33.4 minutes per game for Walton’s squad. In February, he’s posting 31.6 points and 9.0 assists while playing 38.2 minutes per night. “He’s having a heck of a season right now, and it’s good that he’s in those talks,” Walton said.
But what's your sense about in the pandemic, having an all star game in Atlanta, and how you feel about it? Tobias Harris: Yeah, you know, I've heard the chatter around the league about it. And this is an extremely condensed season, we're pretty much playing every other day, night after night. So it wasn't too surprising to hear the news that there was going to be an All-Star game, just because it's kind of the way to the deck is already set up for this type of season, like in a pandemic, testing all the way down the line. So for me, it was just something when I heard about that, okay, well, here we go. It's really nothing new from what we've been doing this whole year. But I also do understand it for a guy like LeBron, who's played in many All-Star games. But for somebody like myself, who wants to be in the game and wants to play in his first All-Star game, I'm also like 'Alright, where we go?' You know, okay, where are we at? So, that's how I look at it.
Before taking any questions from reporters, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony delivered a message unprompted to fans after just witnessing teammate Nikola Vucevic achieve a career night. The message, according to Anthony, is simple: Vote for Vucevic. “That man deserves to be an All-Star,” Anthony said. “He is the best big in the league. Come on! What are we doing? Come on!” Vucevic on Friday produced a career-high 43 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Magic to a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls. He became just the third player in team history to record 43 points and 19 rebounds in a game, joining Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard.
All-Star or not, having the support of his teammates means everything. “It means a lot,” Vucevic said. “Two years ago, when I was playing well [and was named an All-Star], they were all doing the same thing. It’s always great to see that. … When you have the support of your teammates, that’s the most important thing. They see you every day. They see the work you put in, they see how dedicated you are. When you earn their respect, that’s very important.”
Shams Charania: Interesting stat: The NBA All-Star fan voting so far is up 70 percent compared to last year, per source.
Marc J. Spears: LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead NBA All-Star fan voting in their respective conferences. pic.twitter.com/GVNeLakc8g
Steve Popper: Elfrid on Randle as an all-star: "Honestly, it’s not even a question. I don’t even know what we’re talking about. He’s definitely been playing at an all-star level. We’ve been winning. I don’t think it’s really a debate."
“He should absolutely be in that [All-Star] category,” said Hornets Head Coach Borrego. “He’s been everything we could have imagined and more. Career highs across the board – scoring, shooting, fourth-quarter efficiency. And then what he’s done for our young guys, he’s raised their level and our level with his competitive spirit.” “For me, I’ve just been trying to focus on us as much as I can,” stated Hayward. “All the individual stuff usually takes care of itself. I have to continue to get better as a player to help us win games. That’s the important thing for us. It certainly would be nice to get that nod again, but I’m just trying to focus on our team.”
Michael Singer: Asked Nikola Jokic if he wanted an ASG or a break: "I was All-Star last 2 years .. I'm in shape. The rest, break, of course, 'Where to sign right now?' But being an AS, it's an honor, you represent a lot of people, back home, Serbia, Sombor, my family. It's honor to be there."
Kendra Andrews: "Michael Porter was not selected to play in the rising stars challenge. Are you kidding me?" — Malone drops the mic as he walks off his post game press conference.
Brad Rowland: Collins says he believes he'll be in All-Star contention next season. He also says he believes that he and Trae Young are the best young duo in the NBA.
Brooks addressed his rhetorical question to opposing coaches, who are the ones who get to vote as to which players make the All-Star squad. “If you don’t think he’s an All-Star, then why are you double-teaming every single time we play?” asked Brooks on a recent interview on the “Wizards Greatest Hits” broadcast, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.
Jason Richardson: Yeah, I think I was a little bit underrated. I feel like I should have made the All-Star team a few times. But the game has changed now; it’s different. Because in my era, even if you averaged 20 points, if you didn’t win, it didn’t matter. I understood that part of it. I had a lot of losing years during those times, so people thought it was just “number chasing.” But if you look at it now, there’s a lot of guys who are averaging a ton of points and their team isn’t doing good, but they still get the accolades and they are on the All-Star teams and stuff like that. I think back in my time, it was more team-oriented and all about, “What are you doing to help your team win games?” And so I see the different eras and I understand how the game has changed in that respect.
“If they had kept the voting the way it was years ago when it was like majority fan votes, I definitely would have rejected it,” Fall says. “There is no way I’m going to take the spot of like a Devin Booker, a Bradley Beal, those people that most people feel like should have been an All-Star. And then you have some rookie who barely plays five minutes a game just take a spot. I didn’t want that to happen.”
Despite putting up potent and efficient offensive numbers, Booker was not originally voted in as an All-Star reserve by the NBA’s coaches. But Damian Lillard injured his groin last Wednesday night, hours before Booker was scheduled to go “off the grid” on vacation. He received a wake-up call from commissioner Adam Silver early Thursday that he was the injury-replacement choice and, after briefly going back to sleep, celebrated with his family in his Phoenix home. The family affair continued throughout a weekend during which Booker, by design, did not partake in many public appearances beyond the league-mandated requirements for every All-Star participant.
Parents Veronica and Melvin and younger sister Mya flew with Devin to Chicago on a private jet. They shared low-key dinners together. Melvin wore a replica All-Star jersey in the hotel room Sunday, marveling that “it’s crazy to see that ‘Booker’ on the back.” When Devin spotted Veronica and Mya in the United Center stands just after halftime Sunday night, Mya expressed her adoration by drawing hearts with fingers. “We all have been together,” Melvin told The Athletic while standing in the tunnel between sections 112 and 113 as Devin went through pregame warmups. “We’ve just been taking it all in as a family, because this is what we worked so hard for. …
Bleacher Report: Chuck on All-Star snubs: “When you’re 5-75, you don’t have the right to be snubbed. All the guys who said they were snubbed were on the worst teams.” (via @BenGolliver). Bradley Beal: But you made it and didn’t make the play...nvm 🤦🏽♂️ lol
Nicolo Melli already had his flight booked to the Bahamas when he found out he needed to tweak those plans. As the Pelicans wrapped up their final shootaround before the All-Star break Thursday, executive vice president David Griffin informed the Italian forward he’d been chosen as an injury replacement in the Rising Stars Game. At first, Melli thought he was kidding. “I thought he was messing with me,” Melli said. “We always make fun of each other for different reasons. Everybody knew I was excited to go on vacation. I was waiting for this day. I thought he was joking.”
Duane Rankin: "I don't my hopes up. I'm going to go home with my family, sit down. Plans to take off tomorrow morning to my desination, my off-the-grid desination. So we'll see." Devin Booker on #NBAAllStar chances as Damian Lillard is out with injury (w/video) #Suns bit.ly/37nxkb5 pic.twitter.com/ZTCQXXiyS9
Duane Rankin: Quick takes from #Suns lockerroom. Monty Williams gave Damian Lillard mad props for saying Devin Booker should be considered to replace him as an all-star. Devin Booker said "we'll cross that bridge" several times when asked about if he gets the call to replace Lillard.
With LaVine declining to enter the slam-dunk contest, the Bulls’ only representation all weekend will be LaVine’s participation in the three-point contest Saturday. That’s it. Multiple sources have told the Sun-Times the Bulls are not thrilled with how this has played out, and LaVine hasn’t hidden his frustration, either. “Yeah, it’s upsetting, but you know . . . we see the way it’s got to be,” LaVine said. “We’ve got to be in the [playoff] hunt [to be considered for All-Star invitations]. We’re in the hunt a little bit, but we’re not solidified. We had some ups and downs, had some injuries. But like I told you guys in the beginning, [if] we win, we all succeed. So we’ll get there, I’ll get there, and I don’t have a doubt in my mind about that.”
Duane Rankin: "I'm not speaking on that situation anymore." #Suns star guard Devin Booker done talking about #NBAAllStar selection process.
Washington Wizards superstar wing Bradley Beal was considered by many to be the most notable omission from the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Beal, 26, received All-Star honors the last couple of seasons and, after signing a massive contract extension October, is now scoring more than when he represented the Eastern Conference in 2019 (25.1 ppg) and 2018 (23.6 ppg) as well.
Considering that Beal is such a prolific scorer and the All-Star Game often rewards the players best at getting the ball in the bucket, it was a surprise to see that the former No. 3 overall pick was not included in the exhibition. But when putting his 2019-20 season in context, it raises even more eyebrows for the decision. Beal, averaging a career-best 28.8 points per game, is scoring more than any other All-Star snub in NBA history.
Only three other qualified players who have averaged at least 28.0 points per game (World B. Free, Tiny Archibald and Purvis Short) were not selected to the All-Star Game. Similarly, the last time a player averaged at least 27.0 points per game in a season and did not make the All-Star Game was in 1984-85.
When the NBA announced its All-Star starters and reserves over the last week, center Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t on the list. Towns had earned that distinction twice over the last two seasons and broke down last season when he found out he had made the team. Towns spoke for the first time about not making the team after Saturday’s 118-106 loss to the Clippers.
“I’m worried about our team, about getting W's,” Towns said. “I’m desensitized to being disrespected in this league. I’ve been disrespected since I came in. It’s nothing new when I didn’t see my name up there. When you’re a person who’s been disrespected like me so much, it’s something you expect honestly. You’re kind of shocked when you do get it.”
When asked is he was going to use this as motivation, as a chip on his shoulder, Towns said he didn’t need it and got in a shot at this year’s game. “I’ve had a chip since I came in,” Towns said. “I’m on a journey that goes beyond All-Stars. I’m trying to be the best of the best. I have to go out there and continue to be better and continue to find ways to win for my team and try to build a legacy. “It’s unfortunate that this year’s All-Star Game won’t have the 24 best players in the NBA, but we got to go out there every night and just find ways to win, because it’s not about the All-Star game, it’s about being in the NBA finals, being in the playoffs, about winning games. That’s how you build a legacy. All-Star is cool and stuff for the fans, but I’m here for the people in this locker room.”
Tom Orsborn: DeMar said he's not "bitter" about the All-Star snub but added, "(there's) a lot of guys that sacrifice and do a lot for their team night in, night out and some may not be in the best position win-wise. But don't take away from their skill set and what they bring to the game."
Jeff McDonald: Pop admitted he was surprised DeMar DeRozan did not make the All-Star team in what Pop thinks might be his best season, but understood. "I think our record probably hurt him."
We found out 16 guys have ranked higher in the fan vote than in the players vote every year since 2017. Only two on the list have made the All-Star Game and they are both members of the world-beating Golden State Warriors: Klay Thompson and Draymond Green
The largest disparity between player and fan vote happens with Jordan Clarkson, though, which was kind of unexpected.
Gina Mizell: More Williams: “It’s a shame. When you look at the system, the way these guys are picked, he’s probably a casualty of that. It’s pretty clear that the Western Conference coaches didn’t value what he brought to the table, and that’s disappointing.” #Suns
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks said today he thinks All-Star rosters should be made up of 13 guys from each conference instead of 12, since active NBA rosters now have 13 guys instead of 12.
Paul George: “Fact of the matter is I didn’t deserve to be an All-Star, I didn’t play enough games and I wasn’t out there enough. Honestly, it’s nice to have three extra days, I’ll take it with a smile on my face, root Kawhi on from wherever beach we decide to go.”
KC Johnson: Jim Boylen congratulates 7 EC reserves, calling them well deserving. Then said he’s disappointed Zach wasn’t selected. “We respect the process.”
David Hardisty: D'Antoni on Russell Westbrook making the All-Star team: "Really, really happy for him. I don't know how many games (it's been that he's played well)... 20, 25. He's played great. He deserves it. A lot of that is heart and desire and that's what he does."
Eric Koreen: Dwane Casey said he voted for Lowry as an All-Star reserve. Gasol and RHJ still out tonight
Eric Woodyard: Giannis says he’s disappointed that more Bucks didn’t make the All-Star team. “I want to be honest,” he said. “I feel like at times that we don’t get as much respect and it’s OK, we haven’t earned anything, at the end of the day, I think (Eric Bledsoe) should’ve made the team.”
Gina Mizell: Monty Williams on Devin Booker being left off All-Star reserves: “A lot of really good players didn’t make the All-Star team until later on in their career, and they ended up being Hall of Fame-type players. And Devin Booker is certainly going to be a Hall of Fame player.” #Suns
Jim Eichenhofer: Brandon Ingram on the meaning of his first All-Star selection and his future: "It’s very significant. Of course with the standards of mine and the people around me, there are bigger and bigger things than this, but I’m enjoying this moment right now and very thankful for this.”
Jim Eichenhofer: Jrue Holiday, after being asked about #Pelicans team role in helping Brandon Ingram become All-Star for first time: "He did that. He carried the team and put us on his back, made big shots, big plays, game-winners. As much credit as we’d like to take, he’s a really good player."
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young on how he can handle all his All-Star weekend activities on top of his already-heavy workload: “I’m 21... I think that’s why I’m able to play so many minutes, I’m able to enjoy everything I have going on, because I’m still young. This is still pretty new to me.”
Scott Kushner: Brandon Ingram said it is “very significant” for him to be named an All Star and recognizes its meaning. He credited his teammates several times and pointed out Jrue Holiday’s unselfishness and Lonzo Ball’s friendship in particular.
Chris Haynes: Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle was not voted in by assistant coaches to be a participant in the Rising Stars Game, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Anthony Davis out four weeks
Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis was re-evaluated by team doctors Thursday night and will be out four weeks, head coach Frank Vogel said. Sources had told ESPN earlier this week that Davis would be re-evaluated in two to three weeks after suffering a calf strain Sunday and would be unlikely to return to the lineup before the NBA’s March 5-10 All-Star break
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler, “I mean, it’s the same thing over and over for us. Like you get a lead, we’re giving it up, we’re getting lazy, we’re messing around with the game. Good teams don’t do that. And I think we’re a ways away from being a good team right now. I’m not gonna lie.”
Fred Katz: Bradley Beal on when he first saw he was No. 1 in the fan vote: “I was completely thrown off by it. I was thrown off, shocked, whatever synonym you wanna use. It was crazy. I don’t even know if I reached a million votes last year.”
Fred Katz: Bradley Beal on why he thinks he was No. 1 in voting across the board after not making All-Star last year: “I have no idea. I have no idea,” he says before looking into the Zoom camera and smirking. “Part of me wants to say it’s all the trade rumors, but I don’t know.”
Fred Katz: Bradley Beal on when he first thought starting the All-Star Game was a possibility: “Never. I’ve never dreamt this in my life. … I would definitely say I’m blessed.”
Basketball Reference: Davis Bertans scored 35 points last night without registering a 2-point field goal attempt Via @Stathead , he’s the first player to break 30+ without attempting a 2