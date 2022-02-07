NBA rumors: Brooklyn has expressed interest in Jerami Grant too

2 mins ago via James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic

Top Rumors

, , , ,

February 7, 2022 | 10:04 am EST Update

Tyrese Maxey off the table for Sixers in trade conversations

Sources say Maxey is totally off the table. He’s only 21, and is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists per game in the second year of his career. He hustles on defense, is selfless and clutch, and does wild things like hitting layups while falling horizontally out of bounds. He can drain shots off the dribble and now he’s comfortably making 3s.
2 mins ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer

Top Rumors

, , ,

