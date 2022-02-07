-
NBA rumors: Brooklyn has expressed interest in Jerami Grant too
February 7, 2022 | 10:04 am EST Update
Tyrese Maxey off the table for Sixers in trade conversations
Sources say Maxey is totally off the table. He’s only 21, and is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists per game in the second year of his career. He hustles on defense, is selfless and clutch, and does wild things like hitting layups while falling horizontally out of bounds. He can drain shots off the dribble and now he’s comfortably making 3s.
Wojnarowski reported last week that the Nets would not engage in any offers for Harden. Even as recently as Sunday, I was told the Nets have not had any serious talks.
Nets would want Seth Curry from Sixers in potential James Harden trade
Bill Simmons: This is from the same source that has given me some good intel over the last couple of weeks, that Brooklyn is open to it, but (Seth) Curry has to be in the deal.
In a Harden-for-Simmons deal, Philly would need to add about $2.5 million or more in salary to make it a valid trade. But I’m told someone like Danny Green is more likely to be included than one of Philly’s young players.
If there is a trade for Grant made by Thursday’s deadline, the Wizards, Kings and Trail Blazers have shown the most interest in the two-way wing, sources tell The Athletic.
Unlike last year, when I reported the Pistons were getting offers for Grant and had no interest in trading him, Detroit isn’t as handcuffed to the 27-year-old wing this time around, per sources. With that said, though, sources also tell The Athletic that it’s not a foregone conclusion that Grant is dealt by Thursday’s deadline.
But, it is more difficult. Ingles himself knows and acknowledges that his contract could be traded by Thursday. He also told the media recently that he would welcome a potential return to the Jazz. The Jazz themselves also are not closing the proverbial book on a potential return, even if he is traded in the coming days.