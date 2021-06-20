USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Bruno Fernando suspended for Game 7

9 hours ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: The NBA has suspended Atlanta’s Bruno Fernando for today’s Game 7 against Philadelphia for leaving the bench during an on-court altercation in Game 6.

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 20, 2021 | 8:31 pm EDT Update
June 20, 2021 | 8:26 pm EDT Update
Home