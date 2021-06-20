All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Bruno Fernando suspended for Game 7 shares share tweet pin sms send email 9 hours ago – via Twitter TheSteinLine Marc Stein: The NBA has suspended Atlanta’s Bruno Fernando for today’s Game 7 against Philadelphia for leaving the bench during an on-court altercation in Game 6. Fines, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Fines, Bruno Fernando, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email