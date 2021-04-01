Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Jeff Teague is signing with Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN.
The Knicks still are in the buyout market. Jeff Teague, who was Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s point guard in Minnesota, as well as small forward Otto Porter and center Gorgui Dieng Dieng, are expected to be Knicks targets, an NBA source said. Dieng also played for Thibodeau in Minnesota.
Shams Charania: The Orlando Magic have waived guard Jeff Teague, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Keith Smith: The Orlando Magic have officially waived guard Jeff Teague, per a source. Orlando has previously announced Teague would not report to the team, when they announced the Evan Fournier trade with Boston.
Jared Weiss: The Magic will receive Jeff Teague and two second-round picks from the Celtics to complete the Evan Fournier trade, league sources tell @Josh Robbins and me. Teague has been told he doesn’t have to report to the Magic and will be waived, per a league source.
Adam Himmelsbach: The Celtics will sign Jeff Teague to a one-year deal, according to a league source.
Scotto: One of the reasons why Jeff Teague stood there and did not seek a buyout was for the potential to work with general manager Travis Schlenk on a potential sign-and-trade deal. You look at teams like the Lakers and the Clippers that could use point guard depth it seems like that could be a potential fit there.
What role do you envision for yourself on a team next season? Jeff Teague: Honestly, I just want to go to a team where we’re playing to win. I want to win. Like you’ve said, I’ve been to the playoffs for the first nine years of my career. That’s all I know is winning, competing, and trying to get to that ultimate goal of a championship. That’s what I want to play for is to win. If that’s starting or coming off the bench, I just want to play a significant role in winning. That’s really it for me. I know if I get a chance to play and compete, I’m going to play well. I’m not really worried about an exact situation, or I need to be able to start or whatever. I just know if I can get on a team and we’re going to win, I’m going to help in any way, and I’ll affect us winning.
Is there anything besides being on a winning team that’s on your free agent checklist? Jeff Teague: Nah. I really don’t have one. I’m really open to all scenarios. Like I said, winning is just the whole thing. I don’t want to go to a team where we’re trying to build for the draft. I don’t want to do that. I want to try to compete to win. I enjoy playing in the playoffs, and most of the teams in the NBA are striving to get to the playoffs and compete. That’s the beauty about our league.
Jon Krawczynski: Jeff Teague has decided to exercise his $19 million player option for next season, league sources tell @TheAthleticMIN.
Shams Charania: Jeff Teague has agreed to a three-year, $57M deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell The Vertical. 3rd-year player option.
Al Iannazzone: Knicks are likely not an option for Jeff Teague, a source said. It seems the Timberwolves are the frontrunners for him.
Sam Amick: Updated intel on Minnesota front: expectation from folks who would know is that Jeff Teague is heavy, heavy favorite with T-Wolves.
Jeff Zillgitt: Teague a strong possibility, I'm told, in a potential Teague-Butler-Wiggins backcourt. twitter.com/sam_amick/stat…
Tony Jones: Tribune sources: Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers point guard Jeff Teague have mutual interest once free agency starts
Leo Beas: Per source, Jeff Teague and the Sacramento Kings have mutual interest as free agency approaches.
Bobby Marks: Indiana had a $4m team option on Lavoy Allen that was declined. Pacers could have $27-30m in room but at the cost of J. Teague and C. Miles.
Had George been selected to an All-NBA team, and had the Pacers made it clear right away that the super-max check would be coming his way, George still planned on taking the patient and prudent road here. Wait to see if the Pacers could re-sign point guard Jeff Teague in free agency before even thinking about signing that dotted line.
What can $19 million get the Knicks in free agency? That’s unclear at this point. But it doesn’t seem like enough to lure New Orleans point guard Jrue Holiday or Indiana Pacers point guard Jeff Teague, who some in the organization see as potential free-agent targets, per league sources.
Nate Taylor: Nate McMillan expects Paul George back. He also thinks he can make Jeff Teague (a free agent) better next season.
Teague will be a free agent this summer, and after finishing Game 4 with 15 points and 10 assists, including a critical steal and three-pointer down the stretch, he made clear that he hopes to remain with the Pacers. “I love Indiana,” Teague said. “You all know me, born and raised, tattoos on my arm. I’ve wanted to play for the Pacers my whole life. It’s a great opportunity for me and I love to be here.”
Teague and George got off to a rocky start, and they're still learning how to split ball-handling duties. (Teague is a free agent this summer, and has not made any decision regarding his future, according to sources). Turner is ready to do more, and Ellis needs the ball when he takes Miles' spot alongside the four core starters. "We have a bunch of guys who play with the ball in their hands, and now they have to share," McMillan said. "That takes time."
There are members of the organization who also see Jrue Holiday and Jeff Teague as free agent targets. At the deadline, some discussed the idea of revisiting trade talks for Minnesota's Ricky Rubio as well.
However, Teague indicated the triangle offense isn’t well-suited for a penetrating point guard like himself and Knicks incumbent Derrick Rose. Teague, traded from the Hawks last summer to his hometown Pacers, said he’s not too familiar with the triangle except for the few times he’s been asked to defend it. Jackson has ordered a renewed emphasis on the triangle since the week before the All-Star break. “I never played in the triangle,’’ Teague told The Post before facing the Knicks on Tuesday at the Garden. “I don’t know too much about it – just from guarding it years in the past. So I recognize it.’’
