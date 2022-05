The Milwaukee Bucks are jet-setting again. The Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks will play two exhibition games in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, the NBA announced early Tuesday morning. The league announced its partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi in November to bring the NBA to the Arabian Gulf for the first time. Tickets have not gone on sale, but fans can register at www.nba.com/abudhabi for information as it is released, including pre-sale access. Other NBA-related events will take place around the games, such as junior leagues, an NBA 2K video game exhibition and fitness clinics.