The Milwaukee Bucks are jet-setting again. The Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks will play two exhibition games in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, the NBA announced early Tuesday morning. The league announced its partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi in November to bring the NBA to the Arabian Gulf for the first time. Tickets have not gone on sale, but fans can register at www.nba.com/abudhabi for information as it is released, including pre-sale access. Other NBA-related events will take place around the games, such as junior leagues, an NBA 2K video game exhibition and fitness clinics.
May 10, 2022 | 11:17 am EDT Update
Wes Goldberg: Tyler Herro says the Heat are happy with the 3-point shots they got the last two games: “We were getting good looks. If we get those same looks tonight, we’re confident we can make those shots.”
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers said he was “obviously disappointed” hearing that Joel Embiid is not expected to win MVP. “I don’t know if a guy could’ve done more than he did this year,” he added #Sixers
Rich Hoffman: Doc Rivers on the MVP race: “I do think this whole analytic-driven society, world is out of control at times with some of the measures that they use. Like, watch the dang game and decide is what I’ve always said.” Full quote below. pic.twitter.com/3gWVQBvmAA
May 10, 2022 | 11:05 am EDT Update
Portland a potential landing spot for Zach LaVine?
Zach LaVine’s return may not be in the bag for the Chicago Bulls as the two-time All-Star approaches unrestricted free agency. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported at the 22:00 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast Tuesday that the initial impression around the NBA was that LaVine was “off the market.” Now, there isn’t as much certainty about him staying in Chicago. Windhorst added that the Portland Trail Blazers have “popped up” as a potential landing spot.
Chris Forsberg: In addition to his 30 points, Al Horford defended a game-high 28 shot attempts (no one else north of 20). Giannis got 16 points on 8-16 FG. Rest of Bucks vs Horford: 9 points on 4-12 FG. Celtics a plus-20.8 net rating in Horford’s 41:36 of court time. At age 35.
Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers on international players winning the last four MVPs in a row: “It’s David Stern’s dream.” Said the explosion of international talent across the past 20 years or so has been great for the sport.
Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little underwent successful surgery today to repair a core muscle injury. The surgery was performed by Dr. William C. Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia. A full recovery is expected, which will not impact Little’s return to play timeline related to his February 1 left shoulder surgery.