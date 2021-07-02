USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Bucks one win away from the NBA Finals

3 hours ago via eric_nehm
Eric Nehm: FINAL: Bucks 123, Hawks 112 – Lopez 33pts/7reb – Middleton 26pts/13reb/8ast – Holiday 25pts/6reb/13ast – Portis 22pts/8reb/3ast The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from the NBA Finals. Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday.

Top Rumors

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
J. Michael: The Pacers are closing in on adding former Butler guard (previously Hornets asst coach) Ronald Nored to Rick Carlisle’s staff, league sources tell @IndyStarSports …. Can confirm Lloyd Pierce already locked in as the top assistant as first reported by @wojespn
3 hours ago via ThisIsJMichael

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

Home