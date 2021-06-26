From tipoff to the final buzzer, the Milwaukee Bucks simply overwhelmed the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. The home team held a 77-45 lead at halftime, which is the second-largest halftime lead in a conference or division finals game in NBA history, and it was smooth sailing for Milwaukee from there.
June 26, 2021 | 5:09 am EDT Update
Jamahl Mosley leaving Mavericks?
Doncic had already developed a close relationship with assistant Jamahl Mosley, though, which brings back the question of meritocracy. It’s expected Mosley will depart the franchise, sources say, after failing to receive the serious consideration he anticipated for the vacant coaching role. Doncic has specifically avoided meddling in the front office decision-making, and hiring Mosley was never seen as necessary just because Doncic preferred him to Carlisle. However, it’s clear Kidd didn’t beat out Mosley as much as he was whisked past him in a preferred lane.
Mark Cuban is FIRED UP for the Mavericks’ hiring of Jason Kidd … telling TMZ Sports he thinks the dude is “going to be great” for Dallas and its star point guard, Luka Doncic. The Mavs owner spoke with us leaving Victory The Podcast in L.A. just hours after making the hire official … and it ain’t hard to tell, Cubes is expecting greatness from his team’s new headman. “I’m excited about it, obviously,” the 62-year-old said. “J. Kidd is going to be great for us. He’s going to be great for Luka, for the organization. I’m really excited.”
Kidd is expected to hire J.J. Barea to his coaching staff, sources say, and Jason Terry has been reported as another potential addition. These moves have been encouraged by special adviser Dirk Nowitzki, who team sources confirm had a significant influence on Mark Cuban’s decision-making process.
Cuban did solicit lists of promising executives around the league, sources say, which were indeed sent to Mike Forde’s consulting firm Sportsology. But league sources always viewed the firm’s involvement as a public relations ploy more than Cuban seriously considering any concession of decision-making influence.
Harrison’s transition will look different from other outside hires recently seen around the league. While Rob Pelinka and Leon Rose are successfully running front offices in Los Angeles and New York, respectively, Harrison will face a steeper learning curve. His years with Nike didn’t provide him constant, direct interactions with front offices like running an agency does, and one league source personally familiar with Harrison downplays his ability as a talent evaluator. But that might not even be a front office responsibility with which Harrison is tasked. He certainly has skills that will immediately translate to Dallas, even if it takes time to fully grasp every element of his new career.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith caused a stir on Friday during an appearance on “First Take” where he called the notion of the Sixers not trying to trade Simmons a “damn lie.” The plugged-in reporter — Smith spent 16 years in the Philly media — cited sources saying that “calls have already been made” between the Sixers and Warriors. Simmons is very much on the trading block, but only for the right offer. Philadelphia is trying to claim that Philadelphia is not interested in moving Ben Simmons, let me tell y’all something, that’s a damn lie. That’s a damn lie. It’s just that they’re not interested in getting trash back for him. You make a solid bona fide offer, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to consider it. I believe the Golden State Warriors are going to make a push for Ben Simmons. I’m not saying it’s going to happen but calls have already been made. Things are percolating and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if something like that ended up going down. This notion that, ain’t no way that Philadelphia is moving him … hell yeah, they’ll move him if it’s the right offer. They won’t move him for garbage. They won’t move him for something that’s not a good offer but I’m telling you, I know a lot of people in Philly as you both know — let them get the right offer, Ben’s gone.
So, how legit is all this? Marcus Thompson of The Athletic is just about as plugged in on the Warriors as anyone out there, and he thinks there’s some fire causing this smoke. “I mean, Stephen A. is a renowned reporter with decades of experience,” Thompson told Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks on Friday. “I know, for sure he is tight with Joe Lacob. I’ve always thought this, if there’s a possibility to get Ben Simmons, especially for player price, you gotta at least kick the tires.
“I know there are people in the organization who were like, yeah, nah, we’ll pass. But that’s kind of how the Warriors roll. They like to kind of put all opinions on the table, debate it, weigh it out, argue it and then come to a consensus. But to me, it just wouldn’t make sense to not vet it, especially for a franchise that just rehabbed Andrew Wiggins, right?