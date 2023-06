The Bucks also reportedly internally considered a trade for John Collins, who was moved this week by the Atlanta Hawks to the Utah Jazz. “A team I heard at least had some relatively serious internal discussions about ‘Should we wade into the John Collins thing?'” said Zach Lowe. “And I don’t know if they contacted Atlanta or how serious it got, was Milwaukee. And that’s interesting to me because I do think Milwaukee is looking around for, like, ‘Can we get a little just injection of randomness? An injection of, like, balance and athleticism. And just change. Maybe just change more than anything else. I don’t think it went anywhere serious