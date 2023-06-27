NBA rumors: Bucks were interested in John Collins?

8 hours ago via RealGM
The Bucks also reportedly internally considered a trade for John Collins, who was moved this week by the Atlanta Hawks to the Utah Jazz. “A team I heard at least had some relatively serious internal discussions about ‘Should we wade into the John Collins thing?'” said Zach Lowe. “And I don’t know if they contacted Atlanta or how serious it got, was Milwaukee. And that’s interesting to me because I do think Milwaukee is looking around for, like, ‘Can we get a little just injection of randomness? An injection of, like, balance and athleticism. And just change. Maybe just change more than anything else. I don’t think it went anywhere serious.

June 27, 2023 | 9:04 pm EDT Update

Lakers extend qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, both become restricted free agents

6 hours ago via jovanbuha

“[Former Sixers coach Doc Rivers] wanted me to be the guy on the team that was a stable piece, to sacrifice and to be able to do other things on the floor. That was why I was guarding the other team’s best player. [I needed to] be able to adapt and change my game in terms of being more of an effective shooter. “Just playing that type of basketball, I was OK with that role. I never complained about it. And at the end of the day, I knew, for us to win, it was going to take sacrifice from our group.”
6 hours ago via Gina Mizell @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

Woj: Hawks' veterans outside of Trae Young available in trade talks

6 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp

