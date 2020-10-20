Chicago might be poised to become the slam dunk champion capital of the world. The Bulls already employ a two-time title-holder in Zach LaVine, and hang the jersey of another from the United Center rafters in Michael Jordan. This offseason, they’re also expected to pursue signing 2020 dunk contest winner Derrick Jones Jr. — who won his in Chicago — away from the Heat in free agency, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Detroit (Pistons), Chicago and Atlanta (Hawks) are among the teams expected to have interest in Jones, according to a source,” Jackson writes. “He likely will generate some interest on the open market because of his athleticism, defensive acumen, youth (23) and the belief that he hasn’t reached his ceiling offensively.”
Miami swingman Derrick Jones Jr. is on the radar. Memphis swingman Josh Jackson makes sense as a reclamation project. If the Cavs don’t draft a big and Tristan Thompson leaves in free agency, then taking a risk on former first-round pick Harry Giles would make sense. The Cavs could also split up the mid-level and use a large chunk on one player and the leftovers on another. With Matthew Dellavedova and Thompson both unrestricted free agents and Ante Zizic already signing overseas, the Cavs have a few roster spots to fill before the 2020-21 season.
Whatever happens, Jones hopes to re-sign with the Heat in free agency this offseason and he hasn’t been shy about making that known. It’s one of the reasons he feels so compelled to participate in the restart despite the injury risk, as a sign of loyalty to the Heat. “The team gave me my first opportunity really in the NBA,” Jones said when asked why he hopes to re-sign with Miami. “When I first came here on my two-way [contract], coach [Erik Spoelstra] threw me in the fire a lot. ... He just always gave me a shot, and I just had to take full advantage of every opportunity he gave me.
Arguably no player fits into that category more than Derrick Jones Jr., who, even in these depressed economic times, stands poised for a major raise from the minimum-scale $1.6 million he is earning in this final season on his Miami Heat contract. The options, beyond opting out of participation in an NBA return, have proved limiting. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, and even before, insurance policies against future earnings have been prohibitively costly, if available. In addition, there has been no traction regarding players in such position being allowed to re-sign in advance of an NBA return.
Up-tempo teams in need of help at either forward spot should be digging on Jones, especially since his best years should still be ahead. He’s an unrestricted free agent who, like Wood above, carries a low cap hold of just $1.7M, and he has full Bird rights with Miami. However, the Heat may get squeamish about paying him past next summer, when they’re trying to keep their cap space powder dry for a run at an elite free agent (coughGianniscough). That could provide an opportunity for another team to swoop in and grab Jones.
The Bulls have been putting both point guard Goran Dragic and small forward Derrick Jones Jr. under the microscope the last month, and are hoping the new hire – or hires – will be aggressive on the trade front to move a tight cap corner that they have painted themselves into.
Derrick Jones Jr. signed a standard NBA contract with Miami on Sunday after playing on a two-way deal with the organization last season. The contract agreed upon is for two years with a starting salary of about $1.5 million for this upcoming season, according to a source. The first year of the contract is guaranteed and the second year is not. “My main goal wasn’t to get back on a two-way contract,” Jones said after practice in Sacramento in preparation for summer-league play. “I was doing my best to get signed to a regular NBA contract because that’s what I started at. I didn’t want to be on a two-way. It’s stepping stones you have to go through in your life. You have to battle through adversity. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been battling through adversity. It never brought me down. It was just a surreal moment for me last night when I signed that contract.”
“Since I put the Heat jersey on I knew I wanted to be a Heat Lifer,” Derick Jones Jr. said. “It’s just the culture. I came in and they embraced me with open arms like I was their long lost little brother. Ever since then I’ve been grateful for my teammates, grateful for the coaching staff, the whole organization. It’s been great ever since I’ve been here just having the whole organization behind you and knowing that people believe in you. It brings your confidence to whole other level. I feel I’m playing my best right now.”
The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward/guard Derrick Jones Jr. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Jones Jr., who was originally signed to a two-way contract by the HEAT on December 31, 2017, appeared in 14 games (eight starts) with Miami last season and averaged 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.2 minutes of action.
Ira Winderman: Derrick Jones Jr. has rejoined the Heat, with Dwyane Wade still out. Jones has three NBA days remaining on his two-way contract, but that clock ends Saturday, at the conclusion of the G League season.
The Miami HEAT announced today that they have waived Matt Williams Jr. and signed forward/guard Derrick Jones Jr. to a two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Jones Jr. appeared in 16 games (11 starts) with Phoenix’s G League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns, this season and averaged 15.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.88 blocks, 1.8 assists, 1.19 steals and 29.1 minutes while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. He has also appeared in six games with Phoenix this season totaling nine points, four rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes of action while shooting 50 percent (2-of-4) from the field and 83.3 percent (5-of-6) from the foul line.
Shams Charania: The Miami Heat plan to sign former Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. on a two-way NBA contract, league sources say.
Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns are waiving Derrick Jones Jr. to create space to sign two-way guard Mike James for rest of season, league sources say.
Shams Charania: Jones, an athletic wing, could receive strong interest in waiver process in the second season of a 4-year contract. Suns discussed other deal concepts with James, but agreed on remainder of year and he’ll reach RFA in July, sources say. twitter.com/shamscharania/…
Clippers make Tyronn Lue hiring official
The LA Clippers have named Tyronn Lue as the team’s head coach, it was announced today by Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Lue will become the franchise’s 26th head coach after serving as an assistant coach for the Clippers during the 2019-20 season. Before joining LA, he was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-18, amassing a 128-83 record, taking the team to three consecutive NBA Finals, and winning the franchise’s first NBA title in 2016.
“Ty has been where we want to go. He is a championship head coach with an extraordinary feel for the game and the people who play it,” Frank said. “He’s one of the great minds in our league, and he’s able to impart his vision to others, because he connects with everybody he meets. We conducted a thorough search and spoke with fantastic candidates. We found that the best choice for our team was already in our building. As head coach, Ty will put a unique imprint on the organization, and drive us to new heights.”
“The pieces we need are in place – committed ownership, smart management and elite talent, on and off the court, in the NBA’s best market,” Lue said. “My familiarity with the organization, particularly Mr. Ballmer and Lawrence, confirmed this is where I want to be. We have work to do to become champions, but we have the motivation, the tools, and the support to get there. I’m excited to get started.”
Warriors guard Klay Thompson has sidestepped many of his media requests this offseason as he recovers from a torn left ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. But when Golden State’s senior vice president of communications, Raymond Ridder, recently reached out asking him to make good on a dying fan’s wish, Thompson didn’t hesitate. On Monday, he video-called Deborah Wright, a 62-year-old who has metastatic breast cancer and has been told by doctors that she has two to six weeks to live.
For roughly 25 minutes, Thompson talked to Wright about her family, pets and love for the Warriors. At one point, Thompson introduced Wright to his beloved bulldog, Rocco. This was the culmination of an effort spearheaded by KTVU evening news anchor Frank Somerville, who shared a message on social media Friday from Deborah’s husband, Randall. In the message, Randall wrote, “My bride loves Klay Thompson of the Warriors. I was wondering if at all possible, if maybe he could visit her. Or, even FaceTime her (or Zoom or whatever).
“I ask for nothing else… no gifts, money, or anything… just for the possibility of a visit from Mr. Thompson.” Ridder soon received a slew of emails about the request and contacted Thompson, who quickly agreed to video-call Wright. “He made me feel like we’ve been friends forever,” Wright, who has been a Warriors fan since the 1970s, told The Mercury News. “It was just a down-to-earth conversation.”
Bucks interested in Victor Oladipo?
“I’ll give you a team I’m keeping an eye on with Victor Oladipo,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “Milwaukee. Just keeping my eye on them. That’s all I’m going to say. I’m keeping my eye on them.