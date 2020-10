Derrick Jones Jr. signed a standard NBA contract with Miami on Sunday after playing on a two-way deal with the organization last season. The contract agreed upon is for two years with a starting salary of about $1.5 million for this upcoming season, according to a source. The first year of the contract is guaranteed and the second year is not. “My main goal wasn’t to get back on a two-way contract,” Jones said after practice in Sacramento in preparation for summer-league play. “I was doing my best to get signed to a regular NBA contract because that’s what I started at. I didn’t want to be on a two-way. It’s stepping stones you have to go through in your life. You have to battle through adversity. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been battling through adversity. It never brought me down. It was just a surreal moment for me last night when I signed that contract.”