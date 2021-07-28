The Hawks were listening on offers for Reddish before the deadline and they’re still listening now, according to league sources. His three-game showcase, if anything, gave teams a fresh look at the kind of player he can be on both ends of the floor. Out of the four players I’ve listed here, I think Reddish has the lowest floor and the second-highest ceiling behind Hunter. Dating back to high school, Reddish has carried a reputation of showing potential but has never fully put it all together.
July 28, 2021 | 11:56 am EDT Update
Sixers interested in Buddy Hield
For the Kings, Kuzma (three years, $39 million combined on his deal) and Harrell ($9.7 million next season if he opts in) could fit in well on the roster that is now being built around De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. A source with knowledge of the talks said Philadelphia also has shown interest (unrelated to Simmons), with other teams believed to be engaged on that front as well. A Hield deal of some sort, it seems, is likely on the horizon. For the Lakers, adding an elite 3-point shooter like Hield on a long-term deal (three years, $63 million remaining) would be significant considering their struggles on that front last season. The Lakers ranked 25th in made 3s per game (11.1), were 24th in attempts (31.2) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.4). Hield was third in the NBA in 3s per game (four) behind Steph Curry and Damian Lillard and third in attempts (10.2, also behind Curry and Lillard).
Alas, ESPN’s Marc Spears indicated that a Russell Westbrook sign-and-trade with Washington could be a possibility, and Charania indicated that a Buddy Hield deal might be in the works with Sacramento. Of all the scenarios for a supporting player believed to be in play, one source to the situation indicated the Hield deal — which would involve forward Kyle Kuzma and would also likely require Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell to opt in to the final year of his deal (worth $9.7 million) and be included — appears the most promising thus far.
From Buss on down, the Lakers have a healthy appreciation for James’ basketball superpowers and are well aware they won’t last forever. The injuries to James and Davis last season were an unwelcome reminder of that much, leading some Lakers officials to worry that this window might be even shorter than they’d originally hoped. As such, they’re in the process of turning over all the proverbial stones in search of the right piece(s) to return to the NBA’s mountaintop. Their time is now, in other words — again.
Yet while Portland’s Damian Lillard and Washington’s Bradley Beal both appear to be in their respective holding patterns when it comes to possibly requesting a trade, it’s looking increasingly likely that Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons will be on the move. One source close to the situation handicapped Miami, Toronto and Washington as the most likely landing spots. The Wizards scenario, of course, would only take place if Beal wound up deciding that it was time for a new chapter outside of the nation’s capital. The moving parts, as you can see, are sometimes part of the same puzzle.
On the Lillard front, sources say he’ll continue focusing on his Team USA experience while waiting to see how the Blazers’ roster looks later in the offseason before reassessing his situation. Our Trail Blazers beat writer, Jason Quick, details those sensitive dynamics well here.
For Utah, the challenge is making a move for the roster that, in conjunction with the upcoming free agency, vaults the team squarely into title contention. And that probably won’t be easy with the assets the Jazz have. League sources tell The Athletic that All-Star point guard Mike Conley is likely to stay with the Jazz once free agency opens, but the price tag won’t be a cheap one. If that indeed comes to fruition, the Jazz will have to figure out how to fill the roster out and make improvements.
The Jazz need wings. That much is certain. League sources indicate the Jazz like rising second-year player Hughes to the point where he could find his way in Utah’s rotation. The caveat is that Hughes needs to have a good showing in Summer League play, especially on the defensive end. The Jazz really like what he brings offensively. They want to see what he is able to bring on the other end of the floor.
Michael Scotto: Regarding New Orleans, the scuttlebutt, as they say, had been Lowry potentially going there and to get him around $30 million. With that in mind, he’s their top guy, and there’s been a rumor out there about Lonzo Ball and a potential sign-and-trade with Malcolm Brogdon. It seemed to me that was more of a fallback option for Lowry. It looks like they’re trying to clear that cap space. Somepeople are thinking they maybe did it to match Lonzo, but Ball wasn’t getting $30 million. Read between the lines there a little bit.