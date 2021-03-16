Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks, according to Shams Charania. Reddish recently underwent a non-surgical procedure last week to address right Achilles soreness.
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight vs. MIA: Trae Young (right adductor soreness) is probable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Bogdanovic, Dunn, Hunter remain out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland: Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is probable. Rajon Rondo (low back pain) is questionable. Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee), Dunn (right ankle surgery) and Hunter (right knee surgery) are out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is AVAILABLE tonight. Rajon Rondo (left ankle sprain) is OUT.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn: Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is probable. Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is questionable. Rajon Rondo (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (back spasm), Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) and Clint Capela (right hand soreness) are AVAILABLE tonight, per Lloyd Pierce. Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is OUT.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. Detroit: Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable. Alex Len (low back pain) is doubtful.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. Suns: Alex Len (left ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) are probable. Chandler Parsons (injury management - bilateral knees) is doubtful First time we've seen Parsons listed as "doubtful" instead of ruled out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Denver: Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) is probable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab - right knee) is questionable. Alex Len (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Vince Carter (personal reasons) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) has been upgraded to available for tonight's game vs. Sacramento.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Kings: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) is probable. John Collins (league suspension) is out. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks effectively swapped two-way players today. Charlie Brown Jr. is up with ATL and Brandon Goodwin is back with College Park. My uneducated guess is that is has to do with Trae exiting the injury report and Cam being added to it.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Chicago: Cam Reddish (right hip tension) is probable. John Collins (flu-like symptoms) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs NOP: Cam Reddish is probable. Brandon Goodwin (right hip bruise) is questionable. Allen Crabbe (post op) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Ray Spalding (dental pain) is out Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Stefan Bondy: Spoke to Cam Reddish who said he’s two weeks removed from surgery on his groin and he’s confident in being drafted in the 3-to-8 range tomorrow. He met with the Knicks but couldn’t work out. DeAndre Hunter, a projected top-10 pick, said he neither met nor worked out w/ the Knicks
Shams Charania: Sources: Cam Reddish will undergo a minor procedure for a core muscle injury. There is a six-week timetable that will have Reddish fully healthy. The core injury nagged him during the Duke season and will now fully heal.
