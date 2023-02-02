NBA rumors: Cam Reddish complaints about role led to doghouse?

18 mins ago via SportsNet New York
Once Grimes returned to the regular rotation, Cam Reddish’s minutes and role decreased. He was out of the rotation by Dec. 4. That night, the Knicks beat the Cavs. It was the start of a season-altering eight-game winning streak. At one point before that Dec. 4 game, Reddish expressed displeasure to a Knick assistant coach about the way Thibodeau was using him, per people familiar with the matter. Reddish has not played since he expressed that displeasure.

, Top Rumors

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors

Devin Booker set to return February 7?

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, sidelined the past five weeks with a left groin strain, could return as soon as Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, sources told ESPN. Booker has been ramping up his on-court work, and is expected to join the Suns at the start of a five-game road trip that begins Friday in Boston and continues Saturday at Detroit.
18 mins ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

February 1, 2023 | 7:43 pm EST Update
Home