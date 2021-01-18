Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. Detroit: Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable. Alex Len (low back pain) is doubtful.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. Suns: Alex Len (left ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) are probable. Chandler Parsons (injury management - bilateral knees) is doubtful First time we've seen Parsons listed as "doubtful" instead of ruled out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Denver: Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) is probable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab - right knee) is questionable. Alex Len (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Vince Carter (personal reasons) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) has been upgraded to available for tonight's game vs. Sacramento.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Kings: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) is probable. John Collins (league suspension) is out. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks effectively swapped two-way players today. Charlie Brown Jr. is up with ATL and Brandon Goodwin is back with College Park. My uneducated guess is that is has to do with Trae exiting the injury report and Cam being added to it.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Chicago: Cam Reddish (right hip tension) is probable. John Collins (flu-like symptoms) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs NOP: Cam Reddish is probable. Brandon Goodwin (right hip bruise) is questionable. Allen Crabbe (post op) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Ray Spalding (dental pain) is out Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Stefan Bondy: Spoke to Cam Reddish who said he’s two weeks removed from surgery on his groin and he’s confident in being drafted in the 3-to-8 range tomorrow. He met with the Knicks but couldn’t work out. DeAndre Hunter, a projected top-10 pick, said he neither met nor worked out w/ the Knicks
Shams Charania: Sources: Cam Reddish will undergo a minor procedure for a core muscle injury. There is a six-week timetable that will have Reddish fully healthy. The core injury nagged him during the Duke season and will now fully heal.
January 18, 2021 | 4:23 pm EST Update
Kevin Pritchard: Pacers comfortable with Caris LeVert's health, could be back in 6-8 weeks
Tony East: Kevin Pritchard discussing LeVert and the mass on his kidney on @1075thefan : “We got comfortable with the medical. We are getting more comfortable every single day. He’s probably going to have surgery.”
Tony East: More Pritchard on a LeVert timeline: “We will know more in the next 7 days… maybe 6 to 8 weeks he’s picking up a basketball.” Stresses that 6-8 weeks isn’t a return timeline. After picking up a ball he will still need to get up to speed and get ready for games.
No new positive COVID-19 tests for 76ers
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said Ja Morant is a one-man fastbreak. Generates offense when he gets into the paint. Suns have to get back in transition and control the glass. Monty emphasized offensive efficiency. Need to space the floor well and get good possessions.
January 18, 2021 | 3:38 pm EST Update
Nuggets hopeful Michael Porter will be available by Friday
Harrison Wind: Michael Porter Jr. won’t play tomorrow vs. OKC. The hope is that he’s back in the lineup in Phoenix on Friday. “Bottom line is he’s our starting small forward that’s 6-foot-10, averaging close to 20 pts per game and seven rebounds. Of course we’d love to have that,” Malone said.