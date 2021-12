What are the chances someone like Cam Reddish or Kevin Huerter gets dealt on draft night for a 1st rounder? Have the Hawks really had any discussions about this? — Reggie M. Chris Kirschner: Things quickly change when it comes to the draft and trades, but they’ve taken calls on Reddish, according to sources. I haven’t heard Huerter mentioned specifically but Reddish, yes. As far as what the chances are of Reddish being moved, I don’t know. If the Hawks packaged him with No. 20 and moved up, it wouldn’t surprise me.