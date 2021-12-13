In addition: Rival teams are expressing interest in Hawks swingman Cam Reddish, but those teams believe Atlanta seeks a first-round draft pick for Reddish, sources said. Reddish is averaging career highs across several offensive categories this season, including 11.1 points per game and 37 percent 3-point shooting.
Cam Reddish was available on the trade market at the trade deadline and around the draft, multiple NBA executives told HoopsHype. Heading into the season, rival executives are monitoring his availability. “They always say he’s the most talented player on their roster, it’s just that he doesn’t always put it together,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’m not sure if he ever will. I like him. I think if he gets in the right situation, he could turn out to be a starting-level player because he can defend multiple positions and he can create any shot he wants. It’s just a matter of his mental approach and getting to the right situation where they know how to get the most out of him.”
One of the executives who spoke with HoopsHype believes a team would be willing to give up a protected lottery pick for Reddish.
Keep an eye on Detroit and Memphis. Both teams have too many guaranteed contracts. They need to fix that. Sources say Grizzlies small forwards Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson are available for the right price. The Pistons are expected to look at dumping either Jahlil Okafor or 2019 No. 15 pick Sekou Doumbouya. Atlanta’s Cam Reddish has been a Cleveland front-office favorite since the 2019 draft. They’ve been in contact with Atlanta about him -- even though the price remains high.
The Hawks were listening on offers for Reddish before the deadline and they’re still listening now, according to league sources. His three-game showcase, if anything, gave teams a fresh look at the kind of player he can be on both ends of the floor. Out of the four players I’ve listed here, I think Reddish has the lowest floor and the second-highest ceiling behind Hunter. Dating back to high school, Reddish has carried a reputation of showing potential but has never fully put it all together.
What are the chances someone like Cam Reddish or Kevin Huerter gets dealt on draft night for a 1st rounder? Have the Hawks really had any discussions about this? — Reggie M. Chris Kirschner: Things quickly change when it comes to the draft and trades, but they’ve taken calls on Reddish, according to sources. I haven’t heard Huerter mentioned specifically but Reddish, yes. As far as what the chances are of Reddish being moved, I don’t know. If the Hawks packaged him with No. 20 and moved up, it wouldn’t surprise me.
Reddish's status in Atlanta may even be altered by his four-game stint in the Eastern Conference Finals. Only a career 30.9 percent three-point shooter before those handful of appearances, Reddish connected on a blistering 64.3% of his triples against Milwaukee. Before his sudden emergence in McMillan's postseason rotation, Reddish was a player many rival front offices were targeting as a very available buy-low trade candidate this offseason, sources said.
The Hawks are offering second-year forward Cameron Reddish, the No. 10 pick of the 2019 draft, in trade talks. Reddish, though, is still out with an Achilles injury suffered Feb. 21 and is expected to be out at least another month — if he ultimately doesn’t need surgery. Reddish is offering 11.2 points and four boards this season.
One latest potential Oladipo suitor to keep an eye on is Atlanta. The Hawks have made Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish available, sources said, as the front office is purportedly searching to upgrade its crowded wing rotation.
There’s skepticism around the league that the Pelicans will move Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline, but that won’t stop teams from trying. League sources say the Bulls and Hawks are both in pursuit. Chicago has offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but New Orleans is asking for at least one good first-round pick or a young player. Talks with Atlanta have revolved around Cam Reddish.
December 13, 2021 | 5:38 pm EST Update
Isaiah Thomas joining Nuggets' G League affiliate
Marc Stein: Isaiah Thomas is nearing a deal to join Denver’s @nbagleague affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold) for the upcoming G League Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say, teaming the former All-Star guard with Coach Jason Terry and Lance Stephenson. More from me: marcstein.substack.com
Shams Charania: Isaiah Thomas has signed with the Denver Nuggets’ NBA G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jason Terry, who is close with Thomas, is head coach of Grand Rapids and will coach IT in the G League Showcase beginning Sunday.
Michael Singer: Isaiah Thomas is signing with @NBAGrandRapids because of his relationship with Jason Terry. There’s a slim chance he’s ultimately going to get called up to the #Nuggets, league source tells @denverpost.
Rylan Stiles: Gabriel Deck was recalled from the Blue after being sent down this morning to practice with the G-League squad who had a more intensive practice.
Michael Grange: “I don’t know how many thousand times better it is to have fans in the stands …. I just hope they can keep coming out and keep cheering. You go around league and this is a special building. I hope we can keep on trucking man,” — Nick Nurse.
Scott Agness: Pacers forward Justin Holiday, who was isolated while in the health & safety protocols for 12 days, won’t play tonight vs Warriors. He called Lloyd Pierce today to alert him that he’s not ready just yet.
December 13, 2021 | 5:01 pm EST Update
Kings shopping Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley
One source said the Kings are still shopping a package including Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III in hopes of getting a good player in return. Sources told The Bee over the summer the Kings had expressed interest in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam.