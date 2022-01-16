“I feel like I can be a star,” Reddish said in his first comments as a Knick after his new team routed the Hawks at State Farm Arena. “I feel like I could be a legit star. That’s what I’m working to be. It’s pretty simple.” It hasn’t been simple at all for Reddish, who has battled injuries and a glut of wings in Atlanta. He requested a trade before the 2021-22 season started. The No. 10 pick in the 2019 draft has played in 118 career games in his 2½ seasons, averaging 11.1 points on a substandard 38.5 percent shooting. “I think I’m still on track,” Reddish added in an interview with the Knicks’ three traveling beat writers in the arena. “I’ll continue to put the work in. I think I’m still there for sure.”
