NBA rumors: Cam Reddish out at least a month?
March 15, 2021 | 11:00 am EDT Update
Rockets, Mavericks, Nuggets, Warriors, Wolves and Blazers interested in Aaron Gordon
Acquiring him now would also allow Gordon’s new team to evaluate him closely before he becomes a free agent in 2022. That’s likely why the Rockets, Mavericks, Nuggets and Warriors all remain interested. With Denver, sources said its package would center around Bol Bol, yet there’s an apparent hesitation from the Nuggets front office about having to potentially pay both Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. next summer. For Dallas, Dwight Powell has been rumored among league personnel as the centerpiece in any deal.
Gordon: The Magic have been open to listening to calls on Gordon, sources said, and Minnesota and Portland are among the teams showing interest.
Some lead members of New Orleans’ front office are also quite high on Gordon, sources said, but it’s Houston that appears particularly motivated to land him. In several conversations before the Rockets moved Harden, sources said Houston asked interested teams to engage Orlando as a means for the Rockets to ultimately net Gordon, similar to how they ended up acquiring Victor Oladipo.
Until Gordon’s left ankle sprain that sidelined him for six weeks, the Timberwolves and Magic were nearing an agreement on a package for Gordon that centered on Ricky Rubio and future draft capital, sources said.
Some rival teams believe Orlando can set the tone for this year’s trade market, with Evan Fournier, Terrence Ross and—albeit to a far lesser extent—two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic each categorized as available. “They’re listening on all those guys,” one assistant general manager said. The name to watch closest of all: Aaron Gordon, considered to be particularly available, and the 25-year-old forward is also eager to welcome a change of scenery, sources said. “They should sell,” an Eastern Conference executive added. “They own their first-round pick. If you can get that pick into the top five, and you’re adding back Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz next season, all of a sudden things could look very different.”
Vucevic’s market does not seem nearly as vast. Boston, Charlotte and San Antonio have all been rumored among league executives as potential destinations, but the center’s career season, and second All-Star selection, appears to have clouded these waters. “They’d have to get a motherload for him,” another league source with knowledge of the situation said. Orlando would likely require a starting player and multiple first-round picks as a baseline for any Vucevic haul, sources said.
As this wonky 2020-21 NBA season inches closer to the March 25 trade deadline, a 13-25 record has yet again brought Orlando to this annual crossroads. And whether the circumstances are because of increasing pressure on the front office or a slew of injury misfortune, the Magic appear more willing than ever to engage in trade talks, according to league personnel polled by Bleacher Report. “They’re claiming they’re ready to swap it up,” one Western Conference official said. “They know what they have doesn’t move the needle.”
Another player of interest for the Celtics: Hawks big man John Collins, sources said. Atlanta’s asking price has been steep for Collins, however: A high-level first-round draft pick and/or a talented young player.