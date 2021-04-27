USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Cam Reddish out for the rest of regular season

April 27, 2021 | 5:22 pm EDT Update
Last Tuesday, as the Wizards were finishing up their first practice in weeks due to the hectic schedule of the condensed 2020-21 NBA season, former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan entered the gym at their practice facility in Southeast Washington. He’s a towering figure, both literally and figuratively, as a former professional basketball player himself and a former cabinet member in President Barack Obama’s administration.
He spoke to the organization about education and gun violence, which veered the conversation into social justice. It was at yet another inflection point in America with the Derek Chauvin trial ongoing at the time and more fatal shootings by police officers coming to the forefront like in the case of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was killed in Chicago right next to Farragut High School where Wizards assistant coach Tony Brown attended. As these difficult subjects came up, the conversation became increasingly emotional. Most players on the Wizards are Black and some have come from the same environments Duncan’s organization ‘Chicago Create Real Economic Destiny (CRED)’ tries to help. “It was really powerful. It was moving, it was inspiring,” Duncan told NBC Sports Washington. “I told them I’m all in. I’ll come back any time to continue these conversations.”
“This was really a conversation from the heart. That was very, very encouraging to me. Very encouraging to me,” Duncan said. “None of this is easy and none of us are going to solve these problems by ourselves, but if we can all do our little bit and if would all push ourselves to do a little more. Russ talked about how hard this is and how much time this takes and I’m like ‘yes, it does.’ Lots of days I’ll tell you here I’m working as hard as I can and I feel like I’m taking two steps backwards. But you’ve gotta get up the next day and work a little harder and just know how committed [you are].”
April 27, 2021 | 3:45 pm EDT Update
