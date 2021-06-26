Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish has been upgraded to questionable on the Hawks injury report, with Game 1 vs. the Bucks tomorrow.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Milwaukee: Kevin Huerter (left ankle soreness) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: No live play for Cam Reddish recently, per Nate McMillan. "He's still rehabbing and working out. He hasn't done any live play in the last 24 hours. But everything's pretty much the same."
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish has yet to play 5-on-5. He has played 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 though
Kevin Chouinard: Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) has progressed to running and dynamic foot contacts every other day and capacity building strength work four to five days a week. He will be reviewed the week of May 16, which would effectively end his regular season.
Brad Turner: Sources: Can confirm reports that Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups to start discussions to be name him head coach of Portland Trail Blazers. Would be a great hire.
Adam Zagoria: In addition to the Nets and Knicks next month, @Sandro Mamukelashvili has worked out for the Pistons, the Hornets, the Thunder and the Jazz. He has eight more workouts scheduled in July. “I’m pretty busy, I’ll be all around the place,” he said.
June 25, 2021 | 8:25 pm EDT Update
Billups has a long-standing relationship with franchise superstar Damian Lillard and the two have talked frequently throughout Portland’s search process, sources said. Olshey’s history with Billups goes back to their time together with the Clippers from 2011 to 2013.