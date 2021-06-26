USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Cam Reddish plays his first game in four months

2 hours ago via ChrisKirschner

3 days ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish has been upgraded to questionable on the Hawks injury report, with Game 1 vs. the Bucks tomorrow.
3 days ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Milwaukee: Kevin Huerter (left ankle soreness) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter is out.
1 week ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: No live play for Cam Reddish recently, per Nate McMillan. "He's still rehabbing and working out. He hasn't done any live play in the last 24 hours. But everything's pretty much the same."
2 weeks ago via ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish yet to play 5-on-5
2 months ago via KLChouinard
Cam Reddish out for the rest of regular season

Adam Zagoria: In addition to the Nets and Knicks next month, @Sandro Mamukelashvili has worked out for the Pistons, the Hornets, the Thunder and the Jazz. He has eight more workouts scheduled in July. “I’m pretty busy, I’ll be all around the place,” he said.
