NBA rumors: Cam Reddish to miss rest of the season with shoulder injury

33 mins ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will miss the rest of the season with a right shoulder separation, sources tell ESPN. Reddish’s recovery timeline is expected to be in the six-week range, so he’ll be clear for a full summer of work ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

More on Cam Reddish Injury

2 months ago via FredKatz
Cam Reddish makes Knicks debut
2 months ago via FredKatz
Cam Reddish nearing debut with Knicks
Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau says Cam Reddish is “pretty close” to returning but still no specific timetable on when he could be back from the ankle injury.
3 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish was limited to shooting in practice today. He's day-to-day, so too soon to say if Reddish will play tomorrow vs. Indiana. Says Reddish will be a game-time decision.
3 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic out at least two weeks
Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic sustained a right ankle sprain. He'll be reevaluated in two weeks. Cam Reddish has a left wrist sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment.
9 months ago via sarah_k_spence
9 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish plays his first game in four months
9 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish has been upgraded to questionable on the Hawks injury report, with Game 1 vs. the Bucks tomorrow.
9 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Milwaukee: Kevin Huerter (left ankle soreness) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter is out.
9 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: No live play for Cam Reddish recently, per Nate McMillan. "He's still rehabbing and working out. He hasn't done any live play in the last 24 hours. But everything's pretty much the same."
9 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish yet to play 5-on-5
11 months ago via KLChouinard
Cam Reddish out for the rest of regular season

