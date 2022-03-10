Adrian Wojnarowski: New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will miss the rest of the season with a right shoulder separation, sources tell ESPN. Reddish’s recovery timeline is expected to be in the six-week range, so he’ll be clear for a full summer of work ahead of the 2022-2023 season.
Fred Katz: New Knicks Cam Reddish just entered. Making his debut with the first quarter coming to a close.
Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau says Cam Reddish is “pretty close” to returning but still no specific timetable on when he could be back from the ankle injury.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish was limited to shooting in practice today. He's day-to-day, so too soon to say if Reddish will play tomorrow vs. Indiana. Says Reddish will be a game-time decision.
Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic sustained a right ankle sprain. He'll be reevaluated in two weeks. Cam Reddish has a left wrist sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment.
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Cam Reddish how it felt to get back out on the court tonight: "It felt good. I was excited to get back out there. Obviously it felt a little bit weird at first, but as the game went on, got better, got more comfortable."
Chris Kirschner: Cam Reddish making his first appearance since February
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish has been upgraded to questionable on the Hawks injury report, with Game 1 vs. the Bucks tomorrow.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Milwaukee: Kevin Huerter (left ankle soreness) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: No live play for Cam Reddish recently, per Nate McMillan. "He's still rehabbing and working out. He hasn't done any live play in the last 24 hours. But everything's pretty much the same."
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish has yet to play 5-on-5. He has played 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 though
Kevin Chouinard: Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) has progressed to running and dynamic foot contacts every other day and capacity building strength work four to five days a week. He will be reviewed the week of May 16, which would effectively end his regular season.
Kelsey Russo: Moses Brown was at practice in Miami today. J.B. Bickerstaff on Brown: “He’s long. He’s rangy. He has good athleticism. He knows how to patrol the paint at both ends of the floor. Really good rim roller and lob threat, so he’s a similar build to what we have and what we value.”
Minnesota: Anthony Edwards (left patella tendinopathy) has been downgraded to questionable. Patrick Beverley (right ankle soreness) has been upgraded to available. Jarred Vanderbilt (left quad contusion) has been upgraded to questionable. Taurean Prince (back spasms) has been downgraded to questionable. Jordan McLaughlin (right groin tightness) has been downgraded to questionable.
Dallas: Jalen Brunson (right thigh contusion) has been downgraded to questionable. Dorian Finney-Smith (right arm contusion) has been downgraded to questionable. Frank Ntilikina (illness non-COVID) has been upgraded to doubtful. Moses Wright (G League – two-way) has been downgraded to out.
Detroit: Hamidou Diallo (left finger sprain) has been downgraded to out. Rodney McGruder (left hamstring strain) has been downgraded to out. Jamorko Pickett (G League – two-way) has been upgraded to available.
Second Spectrum, a division of Genius Sports, will deploy player and ball optical tracking systems across all National Basketball Association (NBA) G League venues. Through this partnership, the provider will make “accurate and robust” basketball tracking data, covering the NBA’s official minor-league organisation, available for players, coaches, fans, broadcasters and partners.
March 10, 2022 | 4:23 pm EST Update
Ben Simmons booed by fans while boarding team bus
Philadelphia fans didn’t wait for Ben Simmons to arrive at the game to start booing him. Bloodthirsty 76ers supporters waited outside the hotel the Brooklyn Nets’ were staying at ahead of today’s game in Philly and pounced on the Australian when he walked out to board the team bus.