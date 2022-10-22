In the season opener, it was cramps. On Friday, it was apparently a tailbone injury, as Monty Williams relayed to AZ Central’s Duane Rankin. “Nah, nothing right now,” Williams said when asked for an update on Cam Johnson. “He fell on his tailbone or something like that, so we just gotta wait and see.” This was the biggest sticking point for those worried about giving Johnson a new contract extension, and through two games, it’s obviously been a concern.
