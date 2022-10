Lillard, who is familiar with their friendship because he is so often a part of their workouts, said he can only imagine the smack talk in the future. “Every time they’ve been together, I’ve been there, so I know it’s definitely going to be talked about,” Lillard said. “But we are going to see each other a lot, both being in the Western Conference … so I’m sure (Bridges) is going to be trying to get his lick back next time we see them.” For now, though, Bridges is left wondering where that shot came from, and how in the world did Simons have the guts to unveil it from there, at that moment. “He told me he works on it,” Bridges said. “But I’ve never seen it. But he says he has been, so I have to believe him.”