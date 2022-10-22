NBA rumors: Cameron Johnson's durability a concern for Suns?

3 mins ago via gophnx.com
In the season opener, it was cramps. On Friday, it was apparently a tailbone injury, as Monty Williams relayed to AZ Central’s Duane Rankin. “Nah, nothing right now,” Williams said when asked for an update on Cam Johnson. “He fell on his tailbone or something like that, so we just gotta wait and see.” This was the biggest sticking point for those worried about giving Johnson a new contract extension, and through two games, it’s obviously been a concern.

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
Through two games, the Suns trail their opponents 70-43 in free-throw attempts and 52-34 in made free-throws. The 70 attempts and 52 makes they’ve surrendered are both the worst marks any team in the association has given their opponents so far. These are small sample sizes, but being a -27 in attempts and a -18 in makes is dreadful, especially since it was a concern coming into the season. “I think we need to keep them off the free-throw line a little bit, especially in the first half,” Devin Booker told AZ Central’s Duane Rankin. “Those are the easiest looks that they’re gonna get, so try to limit those.”
3 mins ago via gophnx.com

Uncategorized

,

During training camp two weeks ago, Williams credited Paul and Booker for being willing to play off the ball more this year. “The ability to say, ‘Okay, I’ll do that’ says a lot about them and how badly they want to win,” he said. “And what I’ve stressed to them is, as a team, we have to get comfortable with uncomfortable change. These are things that we feel like we have to do to be a better team.” Williams also compared Paul at this stage of his career to Peyton Manning’s tenure with the Denver Broncos.
3 mins ago via gophnx.com

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Lillard, who is familiar with their friendship because he is so often a part of their workouts, said he can only imagine the smack talk in the future. “Every time they’ve been together, I’ve been there, so I know it’s definitely going to be talked about,” Lillard said. “But we are going to see each other a lot, both being in the Western Conference … so I’m sure (Bridges) is going to be trying to get his lick back next time we see them.” For now, though, Bridges is left wondering where that shot came from, and how in the world did Simons have the guts to unveil it from there, at that moment. “He told me he works on it,” Bridges said. “But I’ve never seen it. But he says he has been, so I have to believe him.”
3 mins ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home