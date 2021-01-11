Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 11, 2021 | 7:49 pm EST Update
January 11, 2021 | 7:29 pm EST Update
Cavaliers reverse course: Collin Sexton is out tonight
Joe Mullinax: Update: Collin Sexton is out tonight
January 11, 2021 | 7:03 pm EST Update
Collin Sexton set to make return from ankle injury tonight
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Collin Sexton will return to the lineup tonight following a two-game absence because of an ankle injury, sources tell @clevelanddotcom cleveland.com/cavs/2021/01/c…