NBA rumors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada over Spain in overtime

36 mins ago via Tsaltas46
Christos Tsaltas: Canada survived after a close game in Granada, defeating Spain (85-80) in overtime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was big for his team, leading on the floor. 22 points 8 rebounds 3 assists 1 steal 1 block 5-13 2P 2-4 3P 6-7 FT SGA brought his magic. #OneTeam #FIBAWC #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/wAu6E0gve9

Tom Petrini: Spurs have 11 games on ESPN/TNT: -Mavericks -@ Suns -@ Knicks -@ Thunder* -Kings* -@ Warriors* -Lakers -Bucks -Hornets -@ Hawks -Thunder *in-season tournament pic.twitter.com/ZJ5YagxpQ6
36 mins ago via RealTomPetrini

