Christos Tsaltas: Canada survived after a close game in Granada, defeating Spain (85-80) in overtime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was big for his team, leading on the floor. 22 points 8 rebounds 3 assists 1 steal 1 block 5-13 2P 2-4 3P 6-7 FT SGA brought his magic. #OneTeam #FIBAWC #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/wAu6E0gve9
R.J. Barrett followed him with 18 points, while Dwight Powell recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Kelly Olynyk added 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds.
Tom Petrini: Spurs have 11 games on ESPN/TNT: -Mavericks -@ Suns -@ Knicks -@ Thunder* -Kings* -@ Warriors* -Lakers -Bucks -Hornets -@ Hawks -Thunder *in-season tournament pic.twitter.com/ZJ5YagxpQ6
Alex Kennedy: This season, we’ll finally get the first nationally televised matchup between the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren. Paolo and Chet will face off in Orlando on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET (on TNT). pic.twitter.com/mGi1N2WwUN
Alex Kennedy: Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will return to Boston to face the Celtics for the first time as a visitor on Sunday, February 4 on ESPN (6 p.m. ET). pic.twitter.com/P47yLgCQqn
Justin Russo: According to @presidual : Clippers will travel 3,604 miles more than the next closest team (Brooklyn). That’s the same difference as Brooklyn (second) to Golden State (tenth).
The Sixers’ season opens Oct. 26 at Eastern Conference favorite Milwaukee on TNT. Then they’ll head to Toronto for an Oct. 28 matchup against the Raptors. That game will be a homecoming for first-year Sixers coach Nick Nurse, who spent the last five seasons as Toronto’s coach.