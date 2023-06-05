Lauren L. Williams: The Hawks announced an update to Tuesday’s pre-Draft workout. Cason Wallace will no longer participate. pic.twitter.com/sfM1BGTg8g
June 6, 2023 | 3:37 pm EDT Update
Frank Vogel: Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the NBA
Gerald Bourguet: Frank Vogel said he thinks Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the NBA, like he showed in the 2021 Lakers playoff series “There’s still areas that he can grow offensively, but I’m intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player.”
Kellan Olson: Frank Vogel said the star power/head coach partnership is something he feels like he has a phd in now after his experiences with the Lakers. Wants Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to weigh in on what the Suns are doing. “Understanding the pulse” of the team is very important.
Gerald Bourguet: Frank Vogel on what it would mean to win a title in Phoenix: “It would mean the world to me. I know what it’s like to be a fan that wants to taste that championship, and I am just thrilled to be the coach with the opportunity to lead this team to its first.”
Kellan Olson: Frank Vogel’s early connection to Phoenix was one of his favorite players growing up Charles Barkley got traded to the Suns. He followed the team closely after that and knows it well. Called it a great sports town and somewhere people want to be.
Gerald Bourguet: James Jones on the decision to fire Monty Williams: “A hard decision had to be made about where do we go next…we felt we needed an injection of a different voice, a different energy…. as we evaluated where we wanted to go, we just saw a gap, and we needed to fill it.”
Anthony Chiang: Of the 20,000 words spoken today, these stood out. Michael Porter Jr. on Heat: “They’re hearing what we’re communicating to each other and they’re doing the opposite. If we say ‘switch,’ they’re slipping out for open threes. If we don’t say ‘switch,’ they are actually going to set the screen.”
June 6, 2023 | 3:17 pm EDT Update
Frank Vogel on Suns: We're gonna be scrappy as hell
Gerald Bourguet: Frank Vogel said he really believes in the vision of Mat Ishbia and James Jones and is thrilled to join forces with them. “This is the beginning of a new era in Phoenix Suns basketball, and it’s gonna be an exciting one….when we get out there, we’re gonna be scrappy as hell.”