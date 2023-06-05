NBA rumors: Cason Wallace no longer included in Hawks pre-draft workout on Tuesday

20 hours ago via WilliamsLaurenL
Lauren L. Williams: The Hawks announced an update to Tuesday’s pre-Draft workout. Cason Wallace will no longer participate. pic.twitter.com/sfM1BGTg8g

June 6, 2023 | 3:37 pm EDT Update

Frank Vogel: Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the NBA

Gerald Bourguet: Frank Vogel said he thinks Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the NBA, like he showed in the 2021 Lakers playoff series “There’s still areas that he can grow offensively, but I’m intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player.”
32 mins ago via GeraldBourguet

June 6, 2023 | 3:17 pm EDT Update

Frank Vogel on Suns: We're gonna be scrappy as hell

Gerald Bourguet: Frank Vogel said he really believes in the vision of Mat Ishbia and James Jones and is thrilled to join forces with them. “This is the beginning of a new era in Phoenix Suns basketball, and it’s gonna be an exciting one….when we get out there, we’re gonna be scrappy as hell.”
52 mins ago via GeraldBourguet

