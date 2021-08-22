Keep an eye on Detroit and Memphis. Both teams have too many guaranteed contracts. They need to fix that. Sources say Grizzlies small forwards Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson are available for the right price. The Pistons are expected to look at dumping either Jahlil Okafor or 2019 No. 15 pick Sekou Doumbouya. Atlanta’s Cam Reddish has been a Cleveland front-office favorite since the 2019 draft. They’ve been in contact with Atlanta about him — even though the price remains high.
The Hawks were listening on offers for Reddish before the deadline and they’re still listening now, according to league sources. His three-game showcase, if anything, gave teams a fresh look at the kind of player he can be on both ends of the floor. Out of the four players I’ve listed here, I think Reddish has the lowest floor and the second-highest ceiling behind Hunter. Dating back to high school, Reddish has carried a reputation of showing potential but has never fully put it all together.
What are the chances someone like Cam Reddish or Kevin Huerter gets dealt on draft night for a 1st rounder? Have the Hawks really had any discussions about this? — Reggie M. Chris Kirschner: Things quickly change when it comes to the draft and trades, but they’ve taken calls on Reddish, according to sources. I haven’t heard Huerter mentioned specifically but Reddish, yes. As far as what the chances are of Reddish being moved, I don’t know. If the Hawks packaged him with No. 20 and moved up, it wouldn’t surprise me.
Reddish's status in Atlanta may even be altered by his four-game stint in the Eastern Conference Finals. Only a career 30.9 percent three-point shooter before those handful of appearances, Reddish connected on a blistering 64.3% of his triples against Milwaukee. Before his sudden emergence in McMillan's postseason rotation, Reddish was a player many rival front offices were targeting as a very available buy-low trade candidate this offseason, sources said.
The Hawks are offering second-year forward Cameron Reddish, the No. 10 pick of the 2019 draft, in trade talks. Reddish, though, is still out with an Achilles injury suffered Feb. 21 and is expected to be out at least another month — if he ultimately doesn’t need surgery. Reddish is offering 11.2 points and four boards this season.
One latest potential Oladipo suitor to keep an eye on is Atlanta. The Hawks have made Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish available, sources said, as the front office is purportedly searching to upgrade its crowded wing rotation.
There’s skepticism around the league that the Pelicans will move Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline, but that won’t stop teams from trying. League sources say the Bulls and Hawks are both in pursuit. Chicago has offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but New Orleans is asking for at least one good first-round pick or a young player. Talks with Atlanta have revolved around Cam Reddish.
Lakers, Hornets interested in Jeremy Lamb
According to league sources, about four teams have expressed interest in dealing for Lamb, including the L.A. Lakers and Charlotte Hornets. The caveat, of course, is similar to what happened with Oladipo before he was traded to Houston a month into last season. He had to show he had bounced back from injury before a favorable deal could materialize for the Pacers. They’d planned to trade him for a while, but they couldn’t score a player of LeVert’s quality for Oladipo until then.
Jeremy Lamb likely will begin the 2021-22 season with the Indiana Pacers, but he’ll be elsewhere before it ends, league sources familiar with the situation tell IndyStar. IndyStar reported two weeks ago that the Pacers had been unsuccessful in trying to move the 6-5 guard/small forward, who missed the last 38 games last season because of left knee and leg soreness. He missed the first 14 games, a few in-between and the last 18, including two play-in tournament games.
JD Shaw: Former NBA guard Tyler Dorsey has signed in Greece with Olympiacos. Dorsey spent time with the Hawks and Grizzlies from 2017-19, appearing in 104 total games.
JD Shaw: London Perrantes (@London Perrantes) has signed in Israel with Hapoel Galil Gilboa, per the team. Perrantes played 14 games with the Cavaliers in the 2017-18 season.
JD Shaw: Free agent guard Toney Douglas has signed in Greece with Iraklis BC, the team announced. Douglas has played 394 NBA games with seven different teams.
Monty Williams: 'What we just went through is going to pay dividends for us'
Monty Williams: So our core has been together for these four segments, where they’ve been able to like get a bunch of our system, break, process it, and this is like the fourth time. I think for us it’s going to be a benefit as we go forward. We don’t have the championship pedigree of Golden State. We’re not as playoff-tested throughout the roster as the Clippers or even Utah. They’ve been through more series than we have, so we need the continuity. But I do feel like what we just went through is going to pay dividends for us. We’ll find out if it’s going to be a benefit to us next year. I do feel that way. Strongly. Just from the comments from the guys since then, they’ve been talking about the details and how hard it is and you can’t fabricate that in practice.
Monty Williams: But every year the West is tough. And you know, nobody picked us to be (in the Finals). Look where we were picked last year. Some people didn’t even have us making the playoffs, even with Chris. So that part doesn’t bother me at all, because you have to play the games and you have to go through the grind and you ain’t gonna win because somebody said you’re going to win. You’re going to win because you go out and win the game. That’s what we’ve been about proving. That doesn’t diminish teams in the West. I’m looking at teams that are hungry just like us who were on the outside, teams like Sac, you know. That’s a team that’s going to come after your head next year. Houston. I’m watching all the additions that they’ve made.
Monty Williams: My granddad — my mom’s dad — used to put a switch on my tail because I wasn’t a good loser. I’d always say something or do something that got me in trouble. I wasn’t trying to do anything (in the Bucks locker room), I was just trying to congratulate Giannis, and I thought maybe he’d take me to a side office where Bud (Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer) and (Bucks general manager) Jon (Horst) were and I was just going to congratulate them and maybe see a couple of their players. I had no idea that he was going to take me into the whole deal (laughs), but it was cool because I had so much respect for him.