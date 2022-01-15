USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Cavs didn't love the intel on Cam Reddish

Chris Fedor: I was told that though the Cavs had expressed interest in Cam Reddish in the past, and they checked in on his availability with the Atlanta Hawks… one thing that I’m told from a source is that the intel that they got back was not flattering when it came to Cam Reddish.

January 15, 2022 | 4:40 am EST Update
But despite some flaws in Reddish’s game and an Achilles injury that set him back last year, scouts believe he still has the upside, ideal size for a wing and time to make an impact with the Knicks. “Most of the time, you say hey, when a guy’s been in the league about three years, maximum four years, he is what he is,” former 76ers scout Michael Vandegarde said in a phone interview. “But on the flip side, he still is 22 and he missed a significant chunk of time over his first three years. So you could look at it as a glass half-empty, glass half-full. “A three-and-D guy, there’s massive upside to that for Cam Reddish and maybe he can be more. Maybe he can be a guy that finds a little more offense in his game. He definitely has the skill set to have more offense in his game.”
Reddish was fighting for minutes with the Hawks (averaging 23.4 per game this season), but another scout believes he could emerge in a bigger role with the Knicks. “He’s an ascending offensive player and can defend multiple positions,’’ an Eastern Conference scout said. “He’s just 22 and the Knicks don’t have a big wing that talented on the roster. Cam hopefully will get a fair shot at this and make the most of it.’’
