NBA rumors: Celtics creating $9.2 million trade exception in Tristan Thompson trade

6 hours ago via BrianTRobb

More on Kris Dunn Trade?

7 hours ago via johnhollinger
7 hours ago via wojespn
Tristan Thompson to Atlanta
2 years ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports
Has the front office considered keeping Kris Dunn beyond this season? Or are they still attempting to move him by the deadline? – Ryan B. I’ve heard no trade discussions involving Dunn since last offseason. Back then, it was well documented how available he was. And the Bulls had talks with the Grizzlies, at least, to move him there.
2 years ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
Clippers interested in Thaddeus Young, Kris Dunn
Lauri Markkanen looks like a guy that needs a change of scenery, but the Bulls would be too paranoid to give up on a talent like that. That leaves Young and Kris Dunn, and that’s about it. Sources have indicated that the Los Angeles Clippers have interest in both, but they could go after Young in a trade, and wait for Dunn, who is a restricted free agent this summer. Either way, not a lot of chips for the Bulls to push into the middle.
2 years ago via Chicago Tribune
Why haven’t the Bulls shed Kris Dunn yet? Both sides want it to happen. Is it simply a matter of the Bulls not wanting to take any salary back without giving up draft picks to dump him? I would think they could trade him if they took back another player on a one-year deal. — Jimmy, Springfield, Oregon It’s that well-worn adage: It takes two teams to make a trade. Demand isn’t high. I’ve written before that I’d be surprised if Dunn is still here past the February trade deadline. At that point, more teams could be motivated to make a deal. As for your scenario, I wouldn’t think adding a player on a one-year deal would dissuade the Bulls. In fact, they’d likely jump at that opportunity.
2 years ago via The Athletic
What are you hearing about how Dunn has spent his summer and whether GarPax have given up on him? — John S. Darnell Mayberry: "I have no doubt the Bulls have given up on Kris Dunn, contrary to the team’s public stance. It’s been widely reported that they’ve explored trade opportunities for Dunn, and I’ll be surprised if Dunn still is on the team when media day arrives."
2 years ago via The Athletic
Darnell Mayberry: "But when I saw him at Summer League in Las Vegas — after the Bulls had drafted White, acquired Satoransky and re-signed Ryan Arcidiacono but before they had re-signed Shaquille Harrison — he wasn’t in a talking mood. Both parties, the Bulls’ public relations staff and Dunn’s agent, either politely denied interview requests or politely requested an attempt not be made. Those two things, as well as Dunn’s refusal, made it clear there is tension (although Dunn greeted team management the same day, with the two sides appearing cordial)."
2 years ago via The Athletic
Darnell Mayberry: "More importantly back on that July day, there seemed to be an “any-day-now” mentality, like Dunn’s side was just waiting on word when a trade would be finalized. I don’t see this situation finding a solution that involves Dunn remaining in Chicago. Too much has been said. Too much has been done. I give Dunn a 20 percent chance of being on the roster on opening night and a zero percent chance of being a Bull past the trade deadline."
2 years ago via KCJHoop
KC Johnson: Bulls have discussed waiving Antonio Blakeney and have publicly disclosed they’re open to right Kris Dunn trade, which could be an uneven one. Don’t need to be at 15 contracts now but eventually. Kornet, official soon, would be 15.
2 years ago via Twitter
2 years ago via
However, league sources said Dunn is available for the right price. In fact, the Bulls, sources said, have had discussions with the Grizzlies regarding a sign-and-trade for Justin Holiday. If that move materialized, it would not only alleviate the point guard logjam, it would add a veteran wing shooter.
2 years ago via JakeLFischer
2 years ago via Chicago Tribune
According to multiple league executives, Dunn’s trade value is low to nonexistent. So a direct trade with the Lakers centered on Dunn and the No. 7 pick doesn’t seem feasible. However, the Bulls could be in position to facilitate a three-team deal in which the Lakers acquire Davis from the Pelicans.
2 years ago via ESPN
Dunn was there to be had at the deadline, sources say. LaVine was not, but Chicago probably would have listened had someone overwhelmed them -- which no one was going to do.
3 years ago via Chicago Sun-Times
Dunn needs to be. Sources have indicated the Bulls still are trying to figure out whether Dunn will be part of their core moving forward. Markkanen, guard Zach LaVine and rookie big man Wendell Carter Jr. will be, but Dunn, big man Bobby Portis and injured swingman Denzel Valentine have to prove themselves.
4 years ago via NBA.com
The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired forward Jimmy Butler and the draft rights to center Justin Patton, the No. 16 selection in this year’s draft from the Chicago Bulls, in exchange for guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn and the draft rights to forward Lauri Markkanen, the No. 7 selection in this year’s draft.
4 years ago via WojVerticalNBA
4 years ago via KCJHoop
KC Johnson: The Bulls are getting Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the 7th pick, per sources. Bulls keep 16th pick.
4 years ago via ESPNSteinLine
4 years ago via highkin
4 years ago via daldridgetnt

July 30, 2021 | 9:44 pm EDT Update

Devontae Cacok to play Summer League with Lakers

While he won’t be back as one of their two-way players at this point, Devontae Cacok is still returning to the team he won a championship with in 2020, as he will be playing for the Lakers’ summer league team in Las Vegas, a league source told Silver Screen and Roll.
3 hours ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com

Moses Moody had two of the Warriors’ top players in attendance for one of his pre-draft workouts, and they reportedly were “impressed” with the eventual No. 14 overall pick. “I talked to Steph and Klay, they were both at one of my workouts, so talked to them a little bit afterwards,” Moody told reporters during his introductory press conference on Friday.
3 hours ago via Alex Didion @ NBC Sports

