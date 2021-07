Why haven’t the Bulls shed Kris Dunn yet? Both sides want it to happen. Is it simply a matter of the Bulls not wanting to take any salary back without giving up draft picks to dump him? I would think they could trade him if they took back another player on a one-year deal. — Jimmy, Springfield, Oregon It’s that well-worn adage: It takes two teams to make a trade. Demand isn’t high. I’ve written before that I’d be surprised if Dunn is still here past the February trade deadline. At that point, more teams could be motivated to make a deal. As for your scenario, I wouldn’t think adding a player on a one-year deal would dissuade the Bulls. In fact, they’d likely jump at that opportunity