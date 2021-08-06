USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Celtics discussing extension with Marcus Smart

3 hours ago via Murf56
Mark Murphy: Hear that the three-team trade (Bos.-ATL-Sac) will be announced soon, unchanged. … Celtics await a response from Smart agent Jason Glushon, but are said to be willing to extend him for roughly $17M over four years.

Steve Kyler: Marcus Smart's camp had a number in mind. Celtics got close but they feel like he is primed for a real offer sheet in July if he progresses
For Boston, an extension might ultimately hinge on what the market sets for Smart's value. It seems unlikely Boston would be willing to pay Smart the sort of money Gary Harris got from the Denver Nuggets (4 years, $84 million), but there's a more palpable number for a Celtics team that's set to live above the cap for the foreseeable future. Staring at an eventual climb back into the luxury tax (and, further out, repeater penalties), the Celtics must still be responsible with their spending, especially considering that many rivals won't have much to spend on the open market this summer.
